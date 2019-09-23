Security Tape Suppliers, American Casting and Manufacturing, Shares Four Best Practices for Applying Security Tape to Cartons

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamper-evident security tape is a popular security option for confidential documents, pallet loads, product boxes, and more, keeping these items and their contents protected. However, in order to get the highest effectiveness out of their security products, there's a few things that companies need to keep in mind when applying security tape to any package or box. Security tape supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, shares four best practices for applying security tape to cartons.

Storing Security Tape: When storing your rolls of security tape, you must account for the environment that they are in, as well as their placement within the storage area or unit. First and foremost, the temperature of the storage area must be cooler than 90 degrees Fahrenheit to maintain the tape's composition. In addition, the rolls of tape should be stored lying on their side. Surface State Prior to Application: Prior to applying the tape, it's necessary to observe the surface you will be applying it to. The application surface should be clean and dry, and if it's not clean, wipe it down with 90% Isopropyl Alcohol. The surface temperature should at least be above 40 degrees Fahrenheit, but the ideal application temperature is 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Applying the Tape: After checking the surface condition, apply the security tape to the surface in one layer. It's crucial that the tape is not applied over regular tape or another type of security tape, as this could hinder its effectiveness. Seal the box on both top and bottom, extending the tape flaps at least 4 inches down each side. Following Application: At the ideal application temperature of 70 degrees Fahrenheit, the tamper-evident features of the tape should be effective within 1 minute of application. If the temperature of the surface is lower than the ideal, then curing time could take a bit longer. However, a longer curing time usually improves the functionality of the tape. If side flaps on the sealed box are still slightly open, feel free to use normal packaging tape to seal them further on the top and bottom of the package, over the security tape application.

When applying security tape to your cargo, ensure that you're following the best practices above to get the most out of your seal. Creating a security seal application checklist is an additional way for applicators to make sure that every step of the process is complete and that your tape remains secure through the entire transportation period.

American Casting & Manufacturing Security Seal Tape Suppliers is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries.

