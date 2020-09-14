SecurityGate.io Accelerates Growth In OT Cybersecurity With Key Hire From Splunk To Lead Global Sales.

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityGate.io, a cybersecurity software company with a risk management platform built to understand and manage risk in OT (operational technology) and ICS (industrial control system) environments, today announced that Erick Faul has joined as Vice President of Global Sales.

Erick joins SecurityGate.io from a sales leadership role at Splunk and brings 19 years of sales experience, including time at Salesforce and CA (California Technologies). He has demonstrated a track record of expertise in helping enterprise organizations make the best use of SaaS (software as a service) technologies, and guiding sales teams to success in assisting large organizations moving to the cloud and being successful with digital transformation.

SecurityGate.io welcomes Erick at a time when industrial sector companies are working through strategies to scale OT cybersecurity and risk management efforts at the same time as IT (information technology) and OT cybersecurity responsibilities are converging. Many companies are in the process of replacing time-consuming, manual processes in OT environments with digital automation to speed up improvements and team collaboration. Both IT and OT teams are looking to expand their use of smart data intelligence to guide their efforts.

"Erick brings the experience SecurityGate.io needs to scale a global SaaS team and understands how to guide industrial companies through digital transformation initiatives," says Ted Gutierrez, CEO at SecurityGate.io.

About SecurityGate.io: SecurityGate.io is a Houston-based cybersecurity software company. Their risk management platform helps companies improve OT/ICS cybersecurity efforts and use digital automation and data intelligence to scale efficiently. The company serves customers such as Chevron, Westlake Chemical, Diamond Offshore and Patterson UTI.

