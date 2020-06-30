SecurityHQ, Formerly Known as Si Consult, Reveals New Brand Identity

Known by their clients, partners, employees, and audience for their services as SecurityHQ they have, therefore, made the decision, and taken significant steps to represent who they are as a company, by adopting SecurityHQ as their brand name.

"Security Intelligence Redefined. We are delighted with the re-brand, the new logo and website design. These changes represent who we are as an organisation, and our position in the managed security service industry.

"It is important to note that our company values have not altered. We continue to pride ourselves on our transparency, integrity, and availability. There has been no change in staff ownership or shares. Our services will continue to run seamlessly. All existing contracts, NDA's, and legal elements with partners and clients will remain the same.

"The only difference is what few people know us for as Si, now many will know us for as SecurityHQ." - Feras Tappuni, CEO

View the Full Re-brand video here.

About SecurityHQ

SecurityHQ prides itself on its global reputation as an advanced Managed Security Service Provider, delivering superior engineering-led solutions to clients around the world.

By combining dedicated security experts, cutting-edge technology and processes, clients receive an enterprise grade experience that ensures that all IT virtual assets, cloud, and traditional infrastructures, are protected.

