SecurityMetrics Summit Brings New Ideas and Innovation to Data Security and Compliance

OREM, Utah, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityMetrics announced today that they will host the first annual SecurityMetrics Summit ; a virtual data security and compliance conference, on September 23rd and 24th, 2020.

To further their mission to help businesses avoid data breaches, and in response to the recent challenges our world is facing, the cybersecurity and compliance firm will hold a free, two-day virtual event. Businesses that need solutions for cybersecurity, data protection, PCI DSS , HIPAA , or HITRUST , will find a variety of expert sessions, panels, and keynotes.

Attendees can register and save their spot here. Event access information will be sent to registrants by email.

With over 20 years' experience in cybersecurity and PCI DSS compliance, SecurityMetrics Summit will feature technology leaders and cybersecurity experts in sessions that discuss:

2019 cyberthreat report and 2020 attack trends from SecurityMetrics' Security Operations Center (SOC)

Security and compliance tips for remote workers, as well as how to complete a remote PCI DSS audit during the COVID pandemic

How to simplify, save money, and enhance your PCI DSS compliance program

New security technology and solutions to prevent hackers from stealing payment card data and other sensitive information from your business

The future of PCI DSS compliance (version 4.0) and other privacy standards (HIPAA, GDPR, HITRUST, CCPA)

"We want to help all businesses learn how to prevent data breaches, reach compliance, and ultimately save time and money. We hope you'll join us on September 23rd and 24th," says CEO Brad Caldwell.

Caldwell will present a live keynote on September 23, 2020, at 10 AM MT . This keynote will cover the major innovations and technology SecurityMetrics has developed, as well as what the future holds for cybersecurity and compliance.

For press inquiries, call 801-995-6516 or email [email protected] .

About SecurityMetrics

SecurityMetrics helps customers close data security and compliance gaps to avoid data breaches. They provide managed data security services and are certified to help customers achieve the highest data security and compliance standards.

As an Approved Scanning Vendor , Qualified Security Assessor , Certified Forensic Investigator, and Managed Security provider SecurityMetrics guides organizations through data security testing and compliance mandates (PCI, HIPAA, GDPR, HITRUST). With over 15 years of forensic investigations, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and compliance audits, SecurityMetrics has tested over 1 million systems for vulnerabilities. The privately held company is headquartered in Orem, Utah where it maintains a Security Operations Center (SOC) and 24/7 multilingual technical support.

