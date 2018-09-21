Security's Flagship Event to Draw 20,000 Security Professionals to Las Vegas, Sept. 23-27

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With election tampering, soft target attacks, critical infrastructure protection, natural disasters and continuity of operations making headlines daily, Global Security Exchange (GSX) show looks to bring more than 20,000 operational and cyber security professionals from around the globe to Las Vegas to address these issues and more. GSX, the security industry's flagship event, will deliver an unparalleled education program including 350+ sessions as well as an exhibit floor transformed into a learning lab environment, featuring immersive experiential learning opportunities. Additionally, the GSX Security Cares program directly gives back to the Las Vegas community by providing free education to address school violence prevention and response; panelists include Las Vegas law enforcement, government, mental health, and security professionals.

WHO: ASIS International, the world's largest association for security management professionals, representing 35,000 security professionals worldwide. WHAT: ASIS International's 64th GSX Conference, formerly known as the ASIS Annual Seminar and Exhibits. WHEN: Sunday, September 23—Thursday, September 27, 2018 WHERE: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada RSVP: Members of the press are eligible to receive a free all-access pass. Email peggy.oconnor@asisonline.org with your media credentials to register.

Keynotes

Fareed Zakaria, Global Thinker, Columnist, CNN Host

The Forces of Global Change: Thriving in an Era of Transformation (Monday, September 24, 8:00-9:30AM)

Scott Klososky, Founder and Principal, TriCorps Technologies

Digital Transformation and Security: Managing at Breakneck Speed (Tuesday, September 25, 8:30-10:00AM)

Major General Bradley D. Spacy, Commander, U.S. Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center; and Major General Peter E. Gersten, Commander, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center

Changing Landscape, Evolving Culture: The Air Force Approach to Innovation and Partnership (Wednesday, September 26, 8:30-10:00AM)

K.T. McFarland, Former Deputy National Security Advisor, Trump Administration

Security First in a Rapidly Changing World (Thursday, September 27, 8:30-10:00AM)

Event Highlights

The GSX D3 Experience features demos of drone, droid and counter-UAV defense system technologies—including a Rogue Drone Shoot Down Demo and Robotics, UGVs and Artificial Intelligence panel

features demos of drone, droid and counter-UAV defense system technologies—including a and panel New X Learning Stages will house discussions and hands-on demos showcasing technologies like AI, blockchain, robotics and wearables that are reshaping entire industries. Attendees will walk away with a better understanding of the risks and opportunities inherent in these applications

will house discussions and hands-on demos showcasing technologies like AI, blockchain, robotics and wearables that are reshaping entire industries. Attendees will walk away with a better understanding of the risks and opportunities inherent in these applications Security Cares events feature Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Andrew Walsh , City of Las Vegas Ward 4 Councilman Stavros Anthony , and Clark County mental health psychologist Sheldon Jacobs among other security experts addressing school safety:

events feature Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief , City of Las Vegas Ward 4 Councilman , and mental health psychologist among other security experts addressing school safety: School Security: Beyond the Headlines free global live stream panel Tuesday, September 25 , 12:30–1:30PM



School Violence Prevention and Preparedness Program Wednesday, September 26 , 9:00AM–12:00PM

A selection of sessions, out of 350+, of specific interest to the Las Vegas community:

The Growing Threat to America's Cyber Infrastructure Monday, September 24 , 2:15-3:30PM

Reducing Soft Target Risks Monday, September 24 , 2:15-3:30PM

Hardening Concerts and Special Events in a New Era Monday, September 24 , 3:45-5:00PM

The SAFETY (Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technology) Act and the MGM Lawsuit Tuesday, September 25 , 11:00AM-12:15PM

The Changing Face of Nightclub Security Tuesday, September 25 , 11:00AM-12:15PM

Analyzing a Casino Active Shooter Threat Wednesday, September 26 , 4:00-4:30PM

Additional Show Features

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Media Roundtable Wednesday, September 26 , 10:45AM

, Scott Breor , Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection (IP); and Amy Graydon , Deputy Director of the Infrastructure Security Compliance Division; will be available to answer questions on topics related to securing critical infrastructure, both physical and cyber—among them chemical security, election hacking, soft targets, and school security.

to answer questions on topics related to securing critical infrastructure, both physical and cyber—among them chemical security, election hacking, soft targets, and school security. Career HQ Wednesday and Thursday

Wednesday and Thursday Local Las Vegas job seekers will have access to resume reviews, a headshot studio, career coaching, professional development sessions, networking opportunities with employers and peers, and an industry career fair—all free.

Military/Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Wednesday, September 26

Active duty and veteran military and enforcement personnel can attend the conference for free.

About Global Security Exchange

Entering its 64th year, Global Security Exchange (formerly the ASIS International Annual Seminar & Exhibits) is the world's most comprehensive event for security professionals worldwide, dedicated to addressing fast-paced changes across the industry with a focus on immersive learning, revitalized networking, and a reimagined exhibit floor. Attendance at GSX directly supports scholarship programs and the development of education, certification, and standards and guidelines year-round. ASIS International remains dedicated to expanding and enriching knowledge sharing, best practices, and peer-to-peer connections so security professionals across disciplines—and at all stages of their career—can get access to the information and resources they need to succeed. For information, visit www.GSX.org.

Media Contact:

Peggy O'Connor

+1.703.518.1415 | pr@asisonline.org

SOURCE ASIS International

