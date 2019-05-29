SecurityScorecard for IT Service Management Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard , the leader in security ratings, today announced it has received certification of SecurityScorecard for IT Service Management with ServiceNow, available now in the ServiceNow Store. Certification by ServiceNow is only granted to apps available in the Store and signifies that SecurityScorecard for IT Service Management has successfully completed a set of defined tests focused on Now Platform™ security, compatibility, performance, and integration interoperability. The certification also ensures that best practices are utilized in the design and implementation of SecurityScorecard for IT Service Management with ServiceNow.

Companies use SecurityScorecard ratings to effectively communicate cybersecurity risk posture to executive leadership, conduct peer and competitor benchmarking and gain visibility into the underwriting process for cyber insurance policy negotiations. The SecurityScorecard application enables information security teams to monitor security ratings closely by offering the ability to:

Monitor their company's scorecard automatically on a daily basis with no manual effort required to ensure grades and scores stay above minimum required levels for compliance and internal metrics.

Create ServiceNow incident tickets automatically for any changes in overall and or factor level scores, as well as new issues being added to a scorecard.

Review detailed information needed to resolve or refute new findings on a scorecard directly in ServiceNow incident tickets so that an organization can take action faster.

Gain access to overall and factor level grades and scores, as well as a breakdown of all active issue findings.

Customize the type of incident tickets created enabling an organization to focus on the type of security events it considers critical for itself.

"As the first security ratings vendor to offer an IT Service Management application through the ServiceNow Store, SecurityScorecard is expanding its reach by providing ServiceNow customers direct access to their own cybersecurity risk posture," said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and Founder, SecurityScorecard. "Through the ability to better identify and take action on variability in the scorecard, ServiceNow customers will increase visibility to changes in cybersecurity risk posture and be able to react and remediate quickly, effectively leading to a decrease in overall risk exposure."

About SecurityScorecard

Headquartered in the heart of New York City, SecurityScorecard's vision is to create a new language for measuring and communicating security risk. The company was founded in late 2013 by Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, two former cybersecurity practitioners who had served, respectively, as Chief Information Security Officer and Head of Security and Compliance. With cloud solutions becoming an increasingly integral part of the security technology stack Yampolskiy and Kassoumeh recognized the need to address third- and fourth-party risk as well as better understand the security capabilities of their business partners. Since its founding, the company has grown dramatically and now counts hundreds of leading brands as customers. SecurityScorecard is backed by leading venture capital investors including Sequoia Capital, GV, NGP Capital, Evolution Equity Partners, Boldstart Ventures, AXA Venture Partners among others. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com.

ServiceNow Store

The ServiceNow Store is the exclusive source for Now® Certified apps from ISV Technology Partners that complement and extend ServiceNow and accelerate time to value for customers.

