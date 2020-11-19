SecurityScorecard Listed on 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard , the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, announced today that it has won top accolades for its commitment to innovation, growth and continued partnership with CISOs.

The first names SecurityScorecard to the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, which recognizes the fastest-growing tech companies in North America. The Technology Fast 500 ranking is based on percentage revenue growth from fiscal year 2016 to 2019. SecurityScorecard ranked #218 with 543% growth over that period. The company was also recognized by the inaugural CISO Choice Awards as a "Partner in Success." The award honors top security vendors worldwide that are particularly valuable to the CISO and the enterprise, with winners chosen by a group of notable CISOs who based their decisions on their real-world experience.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by both organizations for these honors, as they are a testament to our commitment to our customers, partners and an overall focus on growth and continued innovation," said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard. "We have baked trust and transparency into everything we do as a company and are especially humbled to be recognized by a group of renowned CISOs for the incredible value we bring to them and their teams."

A cybersecurity risk score is similar to a credit score, giving a snapshot of the overall cybersecurity risk an organization faces. Not only is it often a required element to meet various compliance requirements for government contracts, but it can also play a role in acquiring investments and financing, as well as operational insurance. SecurityScorecard is the only security ratings company committed to transparency by publicly sharing its scoring methodology and publishing accuracy KPIs on its Trust Portal .

Any organization can claim their own scorecard for free and unlike competitors, SecurityScorecard does not charge for remediation of scores. The company has a long-standing commitment to ease of remediation — helping companies improve their security posture to avoid a breach or minimize the likelihood of a ransomware demand. On average, companies invited onto the SecurityScorecard platform improve their score by 8 points.

2020 has also been a year of incredible growth for SecurityScorecard. In addition to the recent accolades, the company has seen significant customer growth, with over 300 logos added in 2020 year-to-date, including Cisco, Scotiabank, and General Dynamics. In total, SecurityScorecard has more than 1,000 customers worldwide and as of Q3 2020, total international recurring revenue grew 75% YoY and total international customers grew 112% YoY.

Funded by world-class investors including Moody's, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings and the only service with over 1.5M+ companies companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 1,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, and cyber insurance underwriting. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every company has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

