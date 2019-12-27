SecurityScorecard Momentum Accelerates with Global 2,000 Companies Joining Ranks of 1,000+ Customers

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard , the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, announced today a record-breaking 2019, with the company on track to double its customer base in comparison to 2018 and international sales growing 207% YoY. Through the company's $50 million series D round led by Riverwood Capital, SecurityScorecard's global footprint into APAC and EMEA has solidified due to the company's breadth of data, unique analytic capabilities and robust API integrations.

"SecurityScorecard started off 2019 strong and is ending the year on a high note, growing our presence across the globe and reaching new markets no one else is tapping," said Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard. "The security ratings industry is growing exponentially across every industry, and with our recent funding, we have the resources and talent to be at the forefront of innovation and in a position to IPO in the future."

The Gold Standard for Security Ratings

2019 was a pivotal year for SecurityScorecard, with the ratings leader accelerating its growth while simultaneously focusing on innovation to provide best-in-class customer service.

Growth

Significant customer growth with over 110 logos added in Q4 including Horizon Media, Axcient and Virgin Pulse . They join the ranks of 1,000+ customers worldwide

They join the ranks of 1,000+ customers worldwide SecurityScorecard customers currently span across 42 countries, with sales in Asia Pacific growing 720% YoY. In Japan alone, there was over 700% customer growth

growing 720% YoY. In alone, there was over 700% customer growth Significant growth in professional services usage by over 600%, 127% in financial services, and 151% in manufacturing

7 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies are SecurityScorecard customers

5 of the 6 top payment processors chose SecurityScorecard

97% of customers recommend SecurityScorecard, according to Gartner Peer Insights , recognizing its commitment to customer service

, recognizing its commitment to customer service Customers have rated SecurityScorecard a 4.6 out of 5 stars on G2 with a rating of 9.7 out of 10 for ease of setup and 9.9 out of 10 for quality of customer support

with a rating of 9.7 out of 10 for ease of setup and 9.9 out of 10 for quality of customer support SecurityScorecard invested heavily into its tech and product teams and recruited Glen Pendley , former deputy CTO of Tenable, to join as CTO and scale the company's technology to the next level

Innovation

Over 1.1 million companies are monitored and rated by SecurityScorecard daily; the company identifies over 10 billion vulnerabilities per week, leading to the most complete and accurate ratings in the market

The only security risk ratings company committed to transparency by publicly exposing its methodology and publishing accuracy KPIs on SecurityScorecard's Trust Portal

SecurityScorecard's malware sinkhole captures 800 million malware callbacks per day, resulting in identification of over 6 million unique infected IPs per day. This is roughly 6x larger than at the start of 2019 and bigger than that of the company's closest competitors

The new Custom Scorecard feature enables users to divide and score segments of their company (or a partner's organization), including business lines, subsidiaries and organizational departments

feature enables users to divide and score segments of their company (or a partner's organization), including business lines, subsidiaries and organizational departments Introduced "Platform Globalization," which allows large, global organizations to communicate security risk across multiple languages, including Japanese, German and French

According to Forrester's Total Economic Impact , SecurityScorecard accelerates the vendor risk assessment process by 75%

"2020 is going to be an even bigger year for us and I'm confident that our customers will be pleasantly surprised by the products and features we introduce," said Dr. Yampolskiy. "We continuously innovate and find ways to save our customers valuable time and support them with best-in-class services that makes SecurityScorecard an integral security partner."

About SecurityScorecard

SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings and the only service with over a million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Alex Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 5,000 organizations for self-monitoring, third-party risk management, board reporting and cyber insurance underwriting; making all organizations more resilient by allowing them to easily find and fix cybersecurity risks across their externally facing digital footprint. SecurityScorecard is the only provider of instant risk ratings that automatically map to vendor cybersecurity questionnaire responses - providing a true 360 degree view of risk. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every company has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit www.securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

