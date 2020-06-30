SecurityScorecard Solutions Now Available in AWS Marketplace

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard , a provider of security ratings, today announced that its Ratings and Atlas products will be made available for purchase in AWS Marketplace . With AWS Marketplace availability, Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now quickly have visibility into and control over their security rating and that of their third-party vendors for a holistic view of their cybersecurity risk ecosystem.

With over 1.4 million companies rated, SecurityScorecard collects and analyzes global threat signals that allow organizations to have instant visibility into their own security posture, as well as monitor that of vendors and business partners. The technology continuously monitors 10 groups of risk factors to deliver an easy-to-understand A-F rating. This enables organizations worldwide to make more informed, less risky business decisions faster.

"It was very easy to make the use case internally for Truphone to purchase the SecurityScorecard platform. It's about perspective, visibility, and trust," said Nuno Teodoro, Chief Information Security Officer at Truphone. "Besides running periodic scans to determine what data is exposed to the internet, we have that information automatically provided to us by the SecurityScorecard platform. We dramatically improved our external visibility and continuous monitoring capabilities with SecurityScorecard."

Gartner predicts that by 2022, cybersecurity ratings will become as important as credit ratings when it comes to assessing the risks associated with business relationships. Cybersecurity ratings are invaluable when it comes to understanding an organization's problem areas and where to focus remediation efforts.

"SecurityScorecard is committed to meeting our customers, prospects and channel partners wherever they want to do business in an effort to make for a more seamless and value-added experience, and AWS Marketplace is a key component of that," said Bill Hogan, chief revenue officer of SecurityScorecard. "We believe every organization has the universal right to their instant cybersecurity rating and look forward to this expansion to reach more organizations than ever before to help make the world a safer place."

