SecurityScorecard Unveils Visualization Experience to Safely Navigate Vendor Supply Chain

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, today unveils a new tool for its innovative Automated Vendor Detection (AVD) capabilities. The appealing graphic interface helps broaden detection and thoroughly evaluates an organization's third and fourth party vendors, enabling customers to make smarter, faster and risk-based assessments in an increasingly risky digital landscape. A first of its kind on the market, the visualizations perform at scale for any organization and include a supply chain risk score.

"Customers need a simple way to understand the risk within their growing third and fourth-party vendor ecosystem," said Sam Kassoumeh, co-founder and COO at SecurityScorecard. "With an easy-to-understand interface, related risks and specific vulnerabilities within every vendor, security teams can drive targeted discussions with their entire supply chain."

The unprecedented wave of global cyberattacks and record-breaking ransom payouts show that supply chains are an attractive target for state-sponsored adversaries and persistent threat agents. A recent Metricstream repor t found that fourth-party events are responsible for 13x the damage of single-party events and nearly 45 percent of respondents stated they lack full visibility into their supply chain risks. Accordingly, security and vendor risk management (VRM) teams must continuously monitor vendor cybersecurity to reduce and mitigate cyber threats.

SecurityScorecard's enhanced AVD module allows VRM teams to quickly identify risks, provide actionable insights and communicate exactly where to focus threat remediation efforts. AVD's streamlined dashboard highlights areas of strength and weakness across the full spectrum of vendors--including fourth-party vendors. Customers can expand selected vendors to view a list of potential vulnerabilities, which allow security teams to rapidly address necessary remediation actions, or deliver security questionnaires to ensure compliance with SLAs.

"A company's exposure to cyber risk extends to the network vendors they work with," said Brad Gow, Senior Vice President at Endurance. "SecurityScorecard's Automatic Vendor Detection augments their traditional offering by identifying critical third and fourth party network dependencies, giving us additional clarity into the quality of their IT management as well as identifying potential hotspots over our entire cyber portfolio."

SecurityScorecard continuously monitors millions of entities world-wide, and non-intrusively assesses their security posture across ten risk categories including DNS health, IP reputation, web application security, network security, leaked information, hacker chatter, endpoint security, and patching cadence. The AVD module magnifies internet-wide visibility on a global scale, and instantly delivers an easy-to-understand "A" through "F" security rating.

The big picture is crystal clear: SecurityScorecard's new AVD experience promotes transparent and unparalleled network safety that spans an organization's entire supply chain. Knowing their sensitive information and assets are in trusted hands empowers customers to make confident, smarter business investments on a digital landscape fraught with cyber threats.

For more information about AVD, visit https://securityscorecard.com/request-avd-access.

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors including Silver Lake Partners, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with more than 12 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 25,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, and cyber insurance underwriting. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every organization has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE SecurityScorecard

Related Links

http://www.securityscorecard.io

