Securus and JPay celebrate a record number of VideoGrams sent, helping family and friends stay even more connected with their incarcerated loved ones

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maintaining relationships while incarcerated has a direct impact on reducing recidivism. In an effort to make staying connected a bit easier, JPay held the company's second VideoGram promotion of the year, which drove more than 75,000 30-second video exchanges between family and friends and their incarcerated loved ones. For the discounted rate of one-stamp each on August 28th, VideoGrams ranging from just a simple smile to the most important moments were shared and can be viewed time and time again.

In 2014, JPay introduced the industry's only VideoGram service, providing the first 30-second video exchange option in corrections. Since the launch, family and friends have exchanged over 6 million VideoGrams with their incarcerated loved ones.

Sending a VideoGram is easy! Family and friends create 30-second VideoGrams using the JPay mobile app, available on both Android and iOS devices, and send to their loved ones with just one click. Incarcerated individuals do not have access to the Internet because of the safety requirements of correctional facilities, so they send and receive VideoGrams through the secure kiosks. VideoGrams do not expire, so they can be stored in a user's account and enjoyed over and over again.

JPay is committed to making communication easier and more accessible in corrections, and this VideoGram promotion is just one example of that pledge. The locations that participated in the one-stamp VideoGram promotion include:

Arizona Department of Corrections (Florence Facility, North Unit only)

Florida Department of Corrections

Georgia Department of Corrections

Idaho Department of Corrections

Kentucky Adult Institutions

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

Milwaukee House of Corrections

New York State Department of Correction and Community Services (specifically, Hudson Correctional Facility, Albion Correctional Facility, Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, Taconic Correctional Facility and Adirondack Correctional Facility)

Department of Correction and Community Services (specifically, Hudson Correctional Facility, Albion Correctional Facility, Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, Taconic Correctional Facility and Adirondack Correctional Facility) Washington Department of Corrections

About JPay

JPay, a Securus Technologies Company, designs, builds and deploys its technology to prisons and jails across the country, establishing correspondence to help educate and rehabilitate offenders. Serving more than 1.9 million offenders and parolees in 36 states, JPay makes the corrections process more convenient for offenders and their loved ones, while modernizing processes and increasing intelligence capabilities for corrections facilities. Products include money transfer services, tablets, email and video communications, education, games, music, movies and more. For further information, please visit JPay.com.

SOURCE Securus Technologies