Securus Technologies Announces New Expansive Post-Incarceration Unit and Welcomes Community Justice Expert as Program Lead

James' new role includes driving multiple initiatives to connect critical post-incarceration resources to those who need it most. With more than 15-years of reentry and criminal justice reform experience, her extensive knowledge of the post-incarceration space will help the company identify the technologies and resources necessary to expand the organization's commitment to promoting better reentry outcomes, which serves as a key pillar of its multi-year transformation agenda.

"More than 2.3 million Americans are incarcerated each year and up to 95 percent of those are eventually released back into society, yet re-entry programs and resources are painfully underfunded and often unavailable for those who need them the most," said Yusef Jackson, Senior Executive and Advisor at Aventiv Technologies, parent company of Securus Technologies. "If we want to see change in re-entry outcomes and recidivism rates, we need to make change both inside our corrections facilities and outside in our communities. We are excited for Alisha to establish and lead the Post-Incarceration Business Unit at Securus, helping us expand our reform efforts and better serve those who are incarcerated with the resources they need to make a smooth, successful transition back into society."

James brings extensive experience assisting government and private entities with criminal justice reform measures focused on reentry, pretrial, probation and parole. One of her main focuses will be scaling programs to ensure as many formerly incarcerated individuals as possible are served and collaborating with leading executives of shared service departments across the company to improve business practices.

"When Americans are released from prison, they are often not equipped with the resources they need to succeed as they re-enter their communities, perpetuating the cycle of incarceration," said Alisha James, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Aventiv Technologies, parent company of Securus Technologies. "That is why I have devoted my career to serving this population and assisting the public and private sector with critical criminal justice reform and reentry initiatives. I look forward to expanding my work and joining an organization that is dedicated to bettering the lives of the currently and formerly incarcerated."

James is the founder and CEO of QwickTouch, a company that creates pathways for seamless re-entry and successful completion of community supervision by utilizing state-of-the-art technology. She also serves as principal consultant and CEO of James Group Consulting, a firm focused on leadership, strategic planning and criminal justice related initiatives. Previously, James oversaw and managed operations of the Community Supervision division for the Tennessee Department of Corrections. She has been widely recognized as an expert in her field, receiving the Top 40 Under 40 in Law Enforcement award from the International Chiefs of Police Association in 2018. She currently sits on the Association of Women Executives in Corrections and American Probation and Parole Association boards.

ABOUT SECURUS TECHNOLOGIES

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Securus Technologies, a subsidiary of Aventiv Technologies, serves more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,100,000 incarcerated individuals across North America. The Aventiv organization is committed to providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, incarcerated self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. For more information, please visit www.Aventiv.com. Aventiv is a portfolio company of Platinum Equity. Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world.



