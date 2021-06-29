Securus Technologies Further Invests In Improving Customer Service With Amelia, An Innovative Virtual Consumer Support Tool, To Better Serve Incarcerated Individuals

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Securus Technologies today announced a partnership with Amelia, a leading Enterprise AI software company, to better serve incarcerated individuals with digital, real-time service support. Collaborating with Amelia exemplifies Securus' commitment to further invest in technologies to better serve the incarcerated as part of a multi-year transformation effort. With the new digital agent, incarcerated individuals can receive real-time support to help address their concerns immediately so they can get immediate assistance and continue to utilize the products and services made available to them.

Amelia is currently available in the Department of Corrections facilities in Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, Washington, and West Tennessee State Prison, providing virtual customer support with questions pertaining to tablets, media and communications. Incarcerated individuals engage with Amelia and receive troubleshooting steps so they can immediately try to resolve their concern. Providing access to Amelia demonstrates Securus' commitment to investments that will improve the customer experience. Since the launch of the digital support, there has been a 30 percent reduction in inquiries submitted by users where Amelia is available. Securus is working to deploy Amelia to more facilities with communication and media offerings to improve the customer service experience, as proven at the initial pilot locations.

"We are always looking to partner and engage with transformative companies that will help us better serve the incarcerated community, and Amelia has proven success in delivering real-time, reliable end user support which is something we've been seeking for our consumers," said Dave Abel, President and CEO of Aventiv Technologies, parent company to Securus Technologies. "Investing in technologies that improve the customer experience is a critical element of our transformation and now through Amelia we can provide real-time resolutions to incarcerated individuals, a service that has never before existed in corrections. We're proud to be the first to offer this digital solution in corrections facilities."

"Securus is leading the charge in providing technology solutions to incarcerated individuals, and we are honored to be a partner for this important mission," said Chetan Dube, CEO of Amelia. "Amelia will not only help incarcerated individuals navigate digital tools that connect them with friends and family, but will also provide them with technological skills that prepare them for re-entry to society."

Additionally, since the COVID-19 pandemic, Securus has provided 376.5 million free minutes of phone connections, 6.8 million free video connect sessions, 28.7 million free JPay Stamps, 330,097 free monthly subscriptions to Newsstand and 818,610 free game downloads — all services Amelia will help individuals navigate.

About Amelia

Amelia is a leading Enterprise AI software company with a long history of innovation in automation and Conversational AI. We create fulfilling human experiences through groundbreaking AI solutions, as we enable conversational experiences, streamline IT operations, and automate processes. In 2014, we launched Amelia, the Most Human AI™. In 2018, we introduced true end-to-end, enterprise-wide automation with the Amelia HyperAutomation Platform, originally named 1Desk. In 2019, we introduced DigitalWorkforce.ai, the world's first marketplace for cloud-sourced Digital Employees. Headquartered in New York City with offices in 15 countries, Amelia's roster of client success stories speaks for itself: Our technology impacts more than 500 of the world's leading brands, including global leaders in banking, insurance, telecommunications, and other industries. See how Amelia is powering the future of work at amelia.ai .

About Securus Technologies

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Aventiv Technologies serves more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,100,000 incarcerated individuals across North America, Aventiv is committed to serve and connect by providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, incarcerated self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. For more information, please visit www.Aventiv.com . Aventiv is a portfolio company of Platinum Equity. Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world.

SOURCE Securus Technologies