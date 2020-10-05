Securus Technologies Supports the American Cancer Society through the Company's eCard Program during October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Securus Technologies is proud to announce the company will be donating fifty percent of proceeds from the company's "Fight Against Breast Cancer" suite of eCards to the American Cancer Society (ACS) to help in the fight against a disease that takes thousands of lives each year. According to cancer.org, breast cancer death rates in the U.S. are higher than those for women than any other cancer, besides lung cancer. Donating financial support to the ACS will help to fund and conduct cancer research, support patients and spread the word about prevention.

The cost to attach an eCard to an email is one Stamp, and the proceeds from all the Stamps used in the month of October for the "Fight Against Breast Cancer" eCard category will be donated to the ACS. Incarcerated individuals along with their loved ones in almost 40 states can purchase and attach any of the 20 customer-crafted greeting cards celebrating hope for breast cancer survivors and all those touched by the disease.

"Too many mothers, daughters, sisters and friends are battling this disease – it has to stop," said Jade Trombetta, Senior Manager, Communications and Social Media for Securus Technologies. "We have proudly supported this cause for years and thank all other organizations and individuals who prominently wear pink and support the fight against breast cancer during the month of October, and throughout the year. Together we can beat this."

"We envision a future where our daughters –our children –will no longer live with the threat of breast cancer," said the National Leadership Team for the American Cancer Society. "Unfortunately, that future is at risk. The impact of COVID-19 will reduce our ability to fund cancer research by 50% in 2020 --our lowest investment this century if current trends continue. We can't and won't allow progress to be put on hold because of COVID-19. At risk are more and better treatments and discoveries that will improve and save lives."

ABOUT SECURUS TECHNOLOGIES

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Securus Technologies, a subsidiary of Aventiv Technologies, serves more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,100,000 incarcerated individuals across North America. The Aventiv organization is committed to providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, incarcerated self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. For more information, please visit www.Aventiv.com. Aventiv is a portfolio company of Platinum Equity. Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of nearly 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the American Cancer Society is attacking cancer from every angle. Visit cancer.org for more information.

