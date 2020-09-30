Sedgwick names Jim Ryan chief operating officer for the Americas

"Since joining Sedgwick in 2011, Jim has proven himself to be an exceptional leader who has an unwavering commitment to our caring counts® philosophy," said Mike Arbour, CEO of Sedgwick. "During Jim's tenure as president of casualty operations, our solutions have continued to expand, which is a testament to his skill and ability to drive us toward future growth.

"Additionally, he has spearheaded significant process improvements in order to advance the experience of our colleagues, clients and consumers. We are confident that he will continue to serve Sedgwick and its clients at the highest level, leading the company to continued success."

Ryan has more than 25 years of experience in the insurance and claims management industry, with expertise in workers' compensation, liability and litigation, making him a valuable thought leader in third-party claims administration.

"Throughout my time at Sedgwick, it has been an honor to establish meaningful partnerships with our colleagues, clients and many market partners," Ryan said. "I'm looking forward to sharing my experiences and continuing to support the needs of Sedgwick's operations across the Americas."

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to our clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts®; through the dedication and expertise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see www.sedgwick.com.

