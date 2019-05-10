Sedgwick names Max Koonce chief claims officer, casualty

In his new role, Koonce will be responsible for product development and innovation, industry analysis and thought leadership, best practices and compliance standards, legislative and regulatory relationships, and continued involvement in client programs for Sedgwick's U.S. workers' compensation and liability lines of business. His efforts will ensure that Sedgwick's casualty solutions and related service delivery remain at the forefront of the industry and address the evolving needs of consumers and current and prospective clients. Koonce will also work with subject matter experts across Sedgwick's various casualty business lines in further improving the company's compliance standards and claim-handling best practices.

Koonce is regarded as one of America's foremost experts on workers' compensation and risk management. Prior to joining Sedgwick in 2015, he served as senior director of risk management for Walmart Stores, Inc., the nation's largest private-sector employer and as president of its wholly-owned third party administrator. An attorney by trade, Koonce was previously an administrative law judge for the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission and an appellate court justice for the Arkansas Court of Appeals.

Koonce has been an active player in our industry throughout his career, serving on various state self-insured association boards, along with the National Council of Self-Insurers (NCSI) and Strategic Services on Unemployment & Workers' Compensation (UWC). He continues to serve as a board member for several non-profits and industry risk management advisory committees. Koonce holds a bachelor's degree from Harding University and a JD from University of Arkansas at Little Rock and is a member of both the Arkansas and American Bar Associations.

"Max has been an instrumental part of the Sedgwick team for the past four years, and his expertise in the field is truly unparalleled," said Jim Ryan, president, casualty at Sedgwick. "He has skilfully overseen and grown Sedgwick's casualty retail business unit, which delivers services to many of our largest, premier accounts. We are excited to see where Max will take Sedgwick's casualty division in his new role."

