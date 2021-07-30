Sedgwick names Rich Wirth senior vice president of risk services

Wirth will oversee a division that combines Sedgwick's established risk services group with the team of loss control professionals who, like Wirth, joined the company through the York Risk Services Group acquisition. This consolidation enhances Sedgwick's offerings in the areas of loss control, safety, OSHA reporting and ergonomics that address key areas to help businesses lower their exposures and reduce their cost of risk.

Wirth is a leading industry expert with more than 25 years of professional experience in the risk services space. He has extensive experience helping insurance, corporate and public entity clients mitigate losses and increase profits through loss control, safety and consultative services. He has managed all aspects of risk control business operations and brings a successful track record of achieving and maintaining high levels of client satisfaction and retention. Wirth most recently served as Sedgwick's vice president of risk control and previously led York's loss control division.

"I'm excited to announce Rich's promotion to senior vice president, where he will continue to strengthen and grow our risk services division," said Elizabeth Demaret, president of Sedgwick's specialty solutions. "Rich has exceptional professional credentials in the risk services sector, and I'm confident he will lead the team in enhancing our technology resources and technical expertise while focusing on delivering superior service to our clients."

"In today's environment, risk services are critical as companies develop and execute their back-to-business strategies in a post-pandemic world," Wirth said. "I look forward to expanding Sedgwick's risk services practice and the work we do for clients during this transition period and beyond."

