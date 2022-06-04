SEE Company Inc. Introduces New Brand Ambassador, Ericka Dunlap at WBENC National Conference

ATLANTA, June 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEE Company Inc., a Jacksonville, FL based company will be debuting their recently launched fashion line at the 2022 Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) Conference in Atlanta, GA on June 7-9, 2022. The WBENC National Conference is the largest event of its kind for women business owners, welcoming thousands of women entrepreneurs and corporate executives ready to make connections and do business. To coincide with the conference, SEE Company will be introducing their new Brand Ambassador, Ericka Dunlap who will be representing the SEE Brand.



"After being a Corporate Leader at WBENC, I cannot think of a better place to debut our fashion line as a WBE than the WBENC Conference," Bev Jennings, Founder & CEO of SEE Company, Inc. "We have designed our SEE Collection specifically with the business and professional woman in mind and like the WBENC organization, it reinforces our brand promise of diversity, inclusivity and sustainability."



SEE Company will be engaging in the conference, WBE Marketplace and with Ericka Dunlap share fashion and accessory tips for business women that complement the SEE luxury brand.



"I'm excited to introduce Ericka Dunlap as our new Brand Ambassador. As a former Miss America, Ericka incorporated diversity and inclusion into her platform when competing and continued to advocate, which makes her a natural fit for SEE Company. Our core values and beliefs align and are pleased to have her on board," Jennings continued.



"It is my honor to join forces with The SEE Company to showcase this fabulous and sustainable luxury collection that is all about seeing everyone elevate, professionally, personally and fashionably," shared SEE Brand Ambassador, Ericka Dunlap. "Effortless and classic fashion has always been my style code. Between traveling, managing my businesses and being a mom, I strive to reflect an elegant style that makes me feel comfortable and look great; that is SEE."



About Bev Jennings and SEE Company

After over 30 years with Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and most recently as Head, Global Supplier Diversity & Inclusion, Jennings was a key leader in J&J becoming the first Healthcare company to join the elite Billion Dollar Roundtable. Jennings founded SEE Company Inc. in Jacksonville, Florida to partner with business leaders and decision makers in realizing their potential for transformational growth and success while cultivating diversity and inclusion. With the overall mission of SEE Company to "See Everyone Elevate" Jennings made the conscious decision to use diverse suppliers throughout her business structure. The SEE Collection embodies diversity, inclusivity and sustainability. For more information about the SEE Company visit SEECompany.co and SeeCoStyle.com.



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12919929



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE SEE Company Inc.