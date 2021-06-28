See Gator Races, Reptile Yoga, Eating Competitions, and More at Beaulympics, Beaumont's Free Cajun Carnival

BEAUMONT, Texas, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Event Centre in downtown Beaumont, Beaulympics (Beaumont's Olympics) are the summer games for all. A one-day extravaganza of games, music, and entertainment, the five rings represent the major travel themes that best exemplify Beaumont with events in the categories of food/drink, kid-friendly, active/adventure, art, and Cajun culture, all with a crazy twist. Many activities will be available all day to play at leisure. There will also be a schedule of featured competitions and headline events you don't want to miss.

We're talking gator races, reptile yoga, sausage and wing eating contests, a hot pepper challenge, and a Texas "Try"athalon with stations like the shrimp scampi, crawfish crawl, and a boudin ball toss where unathleticism is rewarded and participation trophies are coveted.

Over 40 groups, organizations, non-profits, and for-profits will be running game and craft booths intending to introduce attractions and businesses in the area to locals and visitors. For each activity, participants will have the opportunity to earn Beau-bucks that can be traded in for prizes like at a carnival. Everything is completely free to participate in.

The United Way "Way" will feature 10 of their non-profit partner organizations with a unique way to fundraise for a good cause by having prominent community members in a dunk tank. The ExxonMobil Kids Zone will feature family-friendly, oversized lawn games, an inflatable obstacle course, and Bubblepalooza (bubble pools) available all day for anyone to use.

"After the year we just had, we wanted to do something memorable that southeast Texas has never seen before. Part of our 2021 'Bon Temps Beaumont' campaign promised good times for all and to surprise and delight the community, and we're out to do that in a big way," said Marketing and Tourism Developer Lauren Monitz.

We hope you can make it to the event, but you can also use the rings to guide your explorations all summer with suggested themed itineraries and challenges anytime you visit.

About Visit Beaumont: On the border between Louisiana and the Lone Star State, Beaumont is a little bit Cajun, a lot Texan, and 100% unique for the South. Come explore the bayous, birding, and unique culinary landscape and see where the world was changed forever in one of America's original Boomtowns.

SOURCE City of Beaumont - CVB

Related Links

beaumontcvb.com

