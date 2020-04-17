See how Chinese leading Social E-commerce platform O'MALL benefits consumers with Aussie vitamin brand CENOVIS through the upcoming "THE RAP OF GOODS" event

CENOVIS stands for family health and has been loved and trusted by Australian families for over 80 years. It is the well-known Australian leading immunity brand that provides quality products that are tailored to the changing needs of families and designed to fit with their busy lives.

CENOVIS is manufactured by Sanofi, the only large-scale vitamin, minerals and supplements business in Australia to be fully integrated with research and development, strict quality testing, manufacturing and packing capabilities.

At our state-of-the art Brisbane manufacturing centre, the team of in-house scientists controls the products from source to shelf. The centre is Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) licensed as well as meeting Sanofi's global pharmaceutical standards which require additional strict quality controls.

O'MALL, a Chinese top Social E-Commerce platform, with the innovative "Brand direct supply+Efficient sales+Great margin" social retail model, which integrates supply chain resources to build a comprehensive system that can highly guarantee the profitability of platform resellers through Cross-Border and sales penetration through Wechat networks.

O'MALL adheres to the vision of "Source and distribute Goods globally, select goods carefully"; and continues to develop and build the global ecological structure. O'MALL sources products from more than 36 countries and regions including Australia, Germany, France, the Netherlands, South Korea, Canada, Malaysia, the United States, Japan, Thailand, New Zealand, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Norway. Commodity categories include 13 core categories such as beauty, maternal and child, health care, personal care, food, home, digital home appliances, luxury (bags / accessories), fresh food, automobiles, pets, drinks, and clothing. Currently, there are 6,000 cooperative brands, with up to 500,000 SKU databases available.

Up until now, O'MALL has rapidly attracted more than 800,000 store owners and brought them on the business expansion journey, which creates lots of employment opportunities and development paths for talents from all industries.

Shopping CENOVIS on O'MALL gives you the assurance of product quality and best services.

O'MALL, gives you more!

