See it to Life™ Toolkit Debuts to Bring Entrepreneurial Ideas to Life

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- See it to Life™, a toolkit designed to bring side hustles and passions to life, is now available for pre-sale in time for the holiday and resolution season. The brainchild of Chicago-based branding and strategy firm Blue Daring, the 27-card set takes users through strategic processes with the goal of taking an idea and transforming it into an actionable vision.

Designed for those with an idea for a new project, product or business, the cards work as a tool to help turn the idea into a sustainable objective that others can see too -- establishing a first step of ideation before building a business plan, approaching potential investors or investing in marketing. See it to Life's purpose extends to anyone with a passion project, a dream or a side hustle that they want to bring to fruition.

"We created See it to Life to give innovators, makers and hustlers a fun, engaging tool to share their ideas more clearly," said Blue Daring president, Melissa Ballate. "We're not eliminating the need for consultants or outside help, but rather priming the user by giving them a blueprint for sorting out their idea before any execution."

See it to Life can be used individually or as a group - users can go through the cards one-by-one, with a provided die to prompt the card selection. The cards are divided into four categories: vision, audience, values and story. Each card encourages creative thinking and cues thought-starters for users to apply to their idea with prompts such as:

What do you want your idea to achieve?

If you had to describe your idea to a 7-year-old-child, how would you do it?

What's happening in the world now that makes your idea so timely?

Retailing at $29.99, See it to Life is geared towards a wide range of users including: millennials wanting to be their own boss, women looking to be empower themselves, freelancers looking to help shape the vision for an existing client, and the everyday person. For more information and to purchase, visit https://www.seeittolife.com/ .

About Blue Daring:

Blue Daring is an award-winning team of branding and strategy experts based in Chicago. Blue Daring partners with people with vision to bring ideas to life. Through strategic thinking and award-winning creative, the team creates strategies, brands and initiatives that generate interest, build awareness and drive strategic goals.

