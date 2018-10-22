See The Stars Of BITCHIN' RIDES, ROADKILL, IRON RESURRECTION, WHEELER DEALERS And More At SEMA Show 2018 In The Free Fan Experience MOTOR TREND LIVE

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Motor Trend, America's #1 destination for automotive entertainment, rides into the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas with the turbocharged, immersive fan experience Motor Trend Live on Wednesday, October 31 at 3:30 PM PT at the Westgate International Theater in the Westgate Hotel and Casino. The 90-minute show, hosted by Chris Jacobs of OVERHAULIN' and BARRETT-JACKSON LIVE, will feature top experts and personalities from the automotive world including:

Dave Kindig and Kevin Schiele of BITCHIN' RIDES ;

and of ; Mike Brewer and Ant Anstead of WHEELER DEALERS ;

and Ant Anstead of ; ROADKILL hosts David Freiburger and Mike Finnegan ;

hosts and ; Cristy Lee , host of BARRETT-JACKSON LIVE and ALL GIRLS GARAGE ;

, host of and ; Fred Williams from DIRT EVERY DAY ;

from ; GARAGE SQUAD host Bruno Massel ;

host ; CHASING CLASSIC CARS host Wayne Carini ;

host ; Craig Jackson , Chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson;

, Chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson; Bogi Lateiner , host of ALL GIRLS GARAGE ;

, host of ; Jared Zimmerman and Lou Santiago of CAR FIX ;

and of ; and Joe Martin , Amanda Martin and Jayson "Shag" Arrington from IRON RESURRECTION.

Tickets to Motor Trend Live are free and available only to those with a SEMA Show badge. Get your tickets today by visiting motortrendlive.eventbrite.com.

Motor Trend Live will take place in the Westgate International Theater in the Westgate Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday, October 31 at 3:30 PM PT, and utilize a late-night talk show format featuring a not to be missed car reveal, never-before-seen footage from Velocity and Motor Trend shows, and the biggest personalities, experts and surprise guests from the automotive world.

