SeeBiz, World's First Social Network Platform For Trade Businesses, To Launch Summer 2019

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SeeBiz is pleased to announce it is launching the world's first social network platform for trade businesses in Summer of 2019.

Founder Nadeem Ballaj, an entrepreneur and immigrant from Pakistan, began his career building businesses importing from across the world and selling products in the U.S. His business frustrations grew from costly marketing expenses like showcasing products at trade shows, tedious email campaigns, expensive advertising research, building time-consuming websites, keeping count of stocks and reaching out to retailers. Ballaj knew there must be a way to make the entire business process more streamlined and cost effective by transitioning the trade side of his business to the digital world.

"SeeBiz is an easy to use social platform allowing you instant access to an entire network of manufacturers and retailers in every industry. The advanced email and chat systems make networking - normally something most would like to avoid - easy. You can create email campaigns and use email templates within the platform," said Nadeem Ballaj, creator and President of SeeBiz. "SeeBiz provides users a specialized invoicing system to get personal quotes or keep track of inventory with its stock management system. Now you can automate your social media and gather market data from the comfort of your desktop or phone. SeeBiz allows you to stay connected and run your business from anywhere. I know we will be changing and reinventing the way trade industry businesses run," he continued.

About SeeBiz: SeeBiz is a unique global online platform for the B2B community to advance your business and create a larger impact. It is all about building business relationships and conducting business more efficiently. Through SeeBiz, professionals can make introductions, stay in touch, conduct business, eliminate costly sales and inventory management software, build sales pipelines, and replace costly marketing materials such as sales websites, catalogs and pamphlets, all while helping reduce business costs. With the SeeBiz network for trade business we can connect buyers and sellers like never before. www.seebiz.com

SOURCE SeeBiz

Related Links

https://www.seebiz.com

