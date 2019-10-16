Seed Co-Working Launches Pre-Leasing

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed, a new co-working alternative for business people, is now open for pre-leasing opportunities inside the new Delray Beach Station, the Whole Foods-anchored shopping plaza located at 900 Linton Blvd. in Delray Beach. The co-working space is located on the second floor of the two-story office building within the plaza, adjacent to Pollo Tropicale.

A new co-working space

Just east of Interstate 95 and Linton Boulevard at the intersection of Lavers Road, the 6,000-square-foot modern alternative to a standard office space is about one mile from the beach and will feature a bright and airy interior with state-of-the-art features and hospitality services for solopreneurs and small business owners.

Seed grew organically from the need for a professional, stylish co-working space in Delray Beach. Seed balances cutting-edge facilities with elements from nature, creating the perfect environment for businesses to bloom. Open-plan shared work areas combine with modern private offices to create a co-working space that suits solo freelancers all the way up to thriving businesses.

The space will be flooded with natural light, and a neutral color palette will be brought to life with plants and artwork.

The upscale and inspiring work environment will include several office options to choose from, including 14 private office spaces that cater to 1 - 3 people, 27 dedicated private desk spaces and 6 premium spaces to customize while still enjoying the community vibe of the open plan. There are also 25 hot desks for endless networking and collaboration available with a daily and/or monthly pass.

Co-workers at Seed will have access to several open space areas, a Zen relaxation lounge, a reception center and more.

"Seed will cater to people who want to spend their days among like-minded individuals in a setting that feels professional and inviting," said Terry Marks, a representative for the owner. "Additionally, the location is second to none, situated among so many other top retailers and in this new bustling shopping center right next to the soon-to-open Whole Foods Market and other varied retailers in the shopping hub. With limited availability, we've already had numerous inquiries and expect space to sell out quickly so we'd encourage anyone who wants a spot to reserve something now during this pre-leasing phase."

Besides the top-notch location, other amenities include premium coffee and snacks, a modern spacious kitchen, conference rooms, blazing-fast Wi-Fi, meeting rooms and ample parking, among other perks.

Pre-leasing for Seed is now open and inquiries can be made to Parkview Realty leasing agent Bill Morris at 561-265-1390 or online at the newly launched website at www.WorkAtSeed.com. The grand opening for the co-working space is slated for late 2019.

About Seed

Seed workspace is a co-working space located at 900 Linton Blvd. in Delray Beach, Fla. that offers upscale and inspired workspaces for solopreneurs and small business owners. Designed as an alternative to a traditional corporate workspace, Seed offers several options and state-of-the-art and top-notch amenities, including lounge space, a Zen relaxation lounge, private meeting space and a reception center. Discerning workers can be productive from several varied spaces designed for flexibility and function. Work at Seed. Let's grow together.

