Seed Group Onboards Apeejay Education as a Strategic Partner

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has teamed up with one of the world's top educational groups, Apeejay Education – belonging to the Apeejay Stya and Svran Group, to promote excellence in education and innovative instructional practices.

From left to right: Aditya Paul Berlia, Joint Secretary, Apeejay Education Society, Mrs. Sushma Paul Berlia, Chairman, Apeeay Education Society, Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum (PRNewsfoto/Seed Group)

Apeejay Education has a legacy of more than five decades of providing education built on human values and innovation with alumni across the globe. As a part of the strategic vision for expansion, the group will bring its renowned education brand and services to the UAE and the Middle East to serve the community and the eco-system.

Seed Group will help Apeejay Education by being their local partner to foster long-term collaborations, enter the market with a position of strength, and forging strategic partnerships at the highest level. The partnership will be the stepping-stone for both partners to espouse the cause of education in this part of the world.

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, said: "Education is the pillar on which industries flourish. It forms the basis of the workforce, and an illustrious institution like Apeejay Education is nurturing this workforce with the right values and academic foundation. The UAE has always been pro-quality education, and the onboarding of Apeejay Education as a strategic partner further strengthens our belief in a good education system and the potential it holds to shape the future. We look forward to a fruitful journey with them."

Apeejay Education's overarching aim is to create a global educational community of conscientious individuals with developed intellectual, artistic, and professional talents and an exalted sense of purpose.

Dr. Stya Paul, an eminent industrialist, educator, philanthropist, and freedom fighter, is the inspiration for all Apeejay Education Institutions. Apeejay Education has been a leading name in the education sector for over 50 years. At present, it comprises 26 institutes offering K–12 education and 85 graduate and undergraduate courses. It has a student body of over 40,000, nurtured by around 2500 teachers. It has over 65,000 alumni worldwide. At Apeejay Education, the legacy of educational excellence is being carried forward by Mrs. Sushma Paul Berlia, daughter of the late Dr. Stya Paul.

Sushma Paul Berlia, Chairman, Apeejay Education, said, "Apeejay Education's motto of "Soaring High" reflects that the sky is limitless in the pursuit of excellence. We are excited about our partnership with The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum (SEED Group) to bring Apeejay Education to the UAE and the Middle East. We are delighted to play a part in making a reality the grand vision of Dubai and the UAE by helping students achieve their full potential with humanistic values and leadership."

Seed Group is a notable force in the technology, healthcare, hospitality, and telecommunications landscapes in the Middle East. Over the past 20 years, it has formed successful strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions to accelerate sustainable market entry and presence within the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Apeejay Education is one of the most prestigious and reputed education groups, with a rich heritage spanning more than 50 years of providing a unique brand of education that has nurtured generations of learners. Part of the reputed Apeejay Stya and Svran Group, it owns and operates 26 educational institutions across K–12 and higher education. Apeejay Education is the proud recipient of numerous recognitions and accolades for its exemplary and enormous contribution to education. Today, the Apeejay family comprises more than 40,000 students, over 65,000 alumni globally, and 2500 faculty members. For more information, visit https://www.apeejay.edu/ .

Over the past 20 years, Seed Group has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries. These companies have propelled their business interests and goals in the Middle East and North Africa region through the support and strong base of regional connections of the Seed Group. The Group's goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organisations and to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region. Seed Group has been a key point in the success of all its partners in the region helping them reach their target customers and accelerate their businesses. The Private Office was established by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to directly invest in or assist potential business opportunities in the region, which meet the Private Office's criteria. For more information, visit www.seedgroup.com .

