Seed Treatment Market to Value at US$ 13.46 Billion at 12.19% CAGR by 2025 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, India, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Seed Treatment Market is expected to expand remarkably on account of growth of the agriculture industry. Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled "Seed Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Synthetic Chemicals, Biologicals), By Function (Seed Protection, Seed Enhancement), By Application Technique (Seed Coating, Seed Dressing, Seed Pelleting), By Stage of Seed Treatment (On-Farm, Off-Farm), By Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Crops) and Geography Forecast till 2025" offering insights into various factors driving the global market. According to the report, the global Seed Treatment Market is estimated to exhibit a noteworthy CAGR of 12.19% during the forecast period. In the start year i.e. 2017, the global market was worth US$ 5.33 Bn whereas by the end of 2025, the global market is likely to reach US$ 13.46 Bn.

Seed Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

Sample Pages: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/seed-treatment-market-100156

Fortune Business Insights projects biological seed treatment to witness robust growth among other product types. This segment held 16.24% of the global Seed Treatment Market in 2017 and will continue to dominate the market until 2025. The rising adoption of sustainable agricultural practices across the world is fueling demand for biological seed treatment among farmers. Consequently, biological seed treatment shows good results in different field trials. Furthermore, this segment is likely to gain higher acceptance among crop producers. Among functions, seed enhancement is likely to remain strong as it increasingly involves usage of insecticides and fungicides. Rising focus on research and development (R&D) activities among industry stakeholders is expected to drive the seed enhancement of crop plants.

North America Emerges Dominant in Global Seed Treatment Market

Among regions, North America is likely to dominate the global Seed Treatment Market and generate highest revenue by 2025. The escalating demand for seed treatment methods in agriculture industry is the primary reason responsible for driving the market in this region. The growing demand with regards to organic food products is estimated to help the market to grow in Europe. The Seed Treatment Market in Asia Pacific is also projected to grow at a considerable rate on account of the growing awareness among consumers regarding the use of seed treatment chemicals. Moreover, ongoing agricultural developments is driving the Seed Treatment Market in this region.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/seed-treatment-market-100156

Growing Awareness Among Consumers Regarding Health to Drive the Market

"Rising need to improve the crop quality and yield is the chief factor driving the Seed Treatment Market," said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. "In order to improve and achieve good agricultural yield, advanced seed treatment machines are required," he added. With the advent of advanced technologies, farmers are likely to adopt novel seed treatment methods, which in turn, will boost the market. Moreover, new seed treatment procedures can help in preventing soil and seed borne diseases and infections. In addition to this, these procedures can help to reduce seed germination time, thus improving the overall productivity of crops. The demand for organic fruits and vegetables is increasingly driven by growing health awareness among consumers. Therefore, the market for seed treatment is projected to grow significantly as the production of organic food increases. Government support to to eco-friendly and economical seed treatment methods may contribute to the growth of the Seed Treatment Market in the coming years.

Adoption of Development Strategies Will Help Companies to Expand their Global Footprint

Robust R&D activities, historical formation, and strong product portfolio helped Bayer CropScience to lead the Seed Treatment Market. These companies are planning to adopt strategies to improve their market share. Also, companies are indulging in R&D activities to develop a better understanding with regards to the use of seed treatment methods.

Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/seed-treatment-market-100156

Key Companies Covered in the Report

Bayer CropScience

Syngenta AG

BASF

DowDupont

FMC Corporation

Arysta LifeScience

Adama Agricultural Solutions

Sumitomo Chemicals

Incotec

Nufarm

Other players

Major Table of Content:

Seed Treatment Market Dynamics

Key Insights

Key Findings / Summary

Seed Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Synthetic Chemicals



Biologicals

Seed Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Function

Seed Protection



Seed Enhancement

Seed Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Technique

Seed Coating



Seed Dressing



Seed Pelleting

Seed Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Stage of Seed Treatment

On-farm



Off-farm

Seed Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Crop

Cereals



Oilseeds



Fruits & Vegetables



Others

Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations

Browse Complete Report Details Enabled with Complete Tables and Figures is Available:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/seed-treatment-market-100156

Browse Related Reports:

1. The Global Commercial Seed Market, which was valued at US$ 40.70 billion in 2017, is projected to reach US$ 61.32 billion by the end of 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8%.

The rising awareness among farmers regarding the advantages of using improved seeds is helping the market to expand in Asia Pacific. This, coupled with, government support and initiatives encouraging the use of improved quality seeds is anticipated to drive the global commercial seed market in Asia Pacific, thus making it the fastest growing region in the market.

2. The Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market, which was valued at US$ 50.62 Billion in 2017, is projected to reach US$ 68.82 Billion by the end of 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.73%.

The global crop protection chemicals market is gaining traction due to recent technological advancements and approvals on the manufacture crop protection chemicals.

About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com

SOURCE Fortune Business Insights