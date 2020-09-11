Seed Treatment Market worth $11.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Seed Treatment Market by Type, Application Technique (Coating, Dressing, Pelleting), Function (Seed Protection and Seed Enhancement), Application Time, Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Seed Treatment Market is estimated to be valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in demand for effective crop protection chemicals, decrease in arable land and demand for innovative technology are projected to drive the growth of the seed treatment market.

The chemical seed treatment segment is projected to be the largest segment in the seed treatment market during the forecast period.

Chemical seed treatment is considered to be an excellent type for protecting the crops against pests and dieseases in the initial stage of seed growth and increase the germination rate of seeds. In combination with different chemicals, or chemical-biological, it proves to be extremely beneficial for crop yields, both qualitatively and quantitatively. Manufacturers, such as Bayer and Syngenta, have been developing biological seed treatment products based on crop growing conditions at the regional level.

The seed coating segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2020.

Seed coating method permits the chemical to be applied to a synthetic polymer, which is sprayed on seeds in a solid, thin coat. There is also a possibility to add different substances to enhance the shape of seeds and ease the sowing of seeds. In addition, additives such as nutrients are used to improve the plant health. Current technological advancements have led to the development of, liquid formulations that are used for seed coatings in these modern technology solutions due to their ease of handling, coating, and higher surface concentration. Due to the ease of application associated with this technique, the demand for seed coating technology is projected witness an increase among growers in developing countries.

The seed protection segment is projected to witness the fastest growth, in terms of value, in the seed treatment market, on the function, from 2020 to 2025.

Small amounts of pesticides are used in seed treatments compared to in broadcast sprays. In recent years, there has been substantial growth in the use of seed treatment through crop protection chemicals and other seed enhancers. The benefits of the application of crop protection chemicals like fungicides, insecticides and nematicides, through seed treatment, such as precision targeting, reduced chemical concentration, and ease of handling are the major reasons for the growing demand for seed protection products.

APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for seed treatment in the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The rising demand for grains, vegetables, and oilseeds from food processing, feed, and biofuel industries have encouraged farmers to adopt the crop cultivation pattern. The requirement for higher food production to feed a larger population with the help of modern agricultural practices is estimated to drive the need for seed treatment in the Asia Pacific region.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the seed treatment market. It includes the profiles of leading companies, such as BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Corteva Agriscience (US), FMC Corporation (US), Adama Ltd (Israel), Croda International (UK), UPL Ltd (India) and Nufarm (Australia), EastMan Chemicals (US),Germains Seed Technology (UK), Precision Laboratories, LLC (US), Globachem (Belgium), Rhizobacter (Argentina), Valent USA (US) and Verdesian Lifescience (US), Plant Health Care (US), Bioworks (US), Certis Europe (US) and Advanced biological marketing (US).

