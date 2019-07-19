Seedland Group Presents SEED AWARD's North American Semifinal -- New Wave of Technology Innovation and Humanity

The North American Semifinal marked the beginning of the three-month-long semifinal stage, with three award ceremonies taking place in the United States, China and the UK. This is the first-of-its-kind global entrepreneurial contest presented by a Chinese real estate enterprise.

The winners of SEED AWARD North American Semifinal are:

Sana Health, a company with offices in the U.S. and UK, presented a novel technology solution that can reduce severe and chronic pain that was traditionally treated with prescription opioids. The goggle-based technology is non-addictive compared to opioid solutions, and is on track to receive FDA approval.

Ampaire, an electric aerospace company based in Los Angeles that is transforming air travel. The company is one of the few in the world that is producing meaningfully sized electric aircrafts, and is founded by ex-Boeing and General Motor executives and core technologists.

Nodel, a company reinventing the way of Internet of Things by installing mini-sized software SDKs into users' smartphones and devices and transform them into nodes for IoT, while treating data privacy as a top priority at the same time.

The winners were selected by Gregory Renard, Deep Learning Committee Member at NASA Frontier Development Lab; Ben Hamner, Kaggle Co-founder & CTO; Heather Brundage, Director, IoT Business at Synapse Product Development; and Elliott Ng, Director of Product Management in Content Creation & Search at Google.

With the rise of artificial intelligence, big data and internet of things, the power of technology is enhancing and transforming people's lives in areas such as clothing, food, housing and transportation. As a real estate enterprise on the forefront of smart society and product innovations, Seedland believes that technology will offer people more freedom and a better life, and invites innovative minds to be on the journey.

Seedland CMO and SEED AWARD Executive member K.K. Ng said, "SEED AWARD envisioned the dream of establishing the world's first creativity award that highlights the integration of technology and everyday life."

Software, hardware and scientific inventions as such that address a certain aspect of life and/or improve it in general were recognized as valid entries, with their originality, technology capacity, market outlook and social significance among the criteria for consideration.

Commenting on the North American Semifinal, Elliott Ng said that the teams that participated in the Semifinal are of high quality. "What's different about SEED AWARD is that it puts great importance not only on market potentials, but also the social impact of these startups, which is not common in startup battles in the Silicon Valley," he added.

Over 1,000 teams from across the globe participated in this year's SEED AWARD, in which 30 advanced to the Semifinal stage. The global contest was made possible with the participation of multiple top industry experts as judges, including Michael I. Jordan, a world-renowned machine learning scientists and a member of the National Academy of Science, and Dov Moran, Managing Partner at Grove Ventures and the inventor of the USB memory stick, as well as the help of 100+ leading international universities and institutions. Academic publishing company Springer Nature, Science Magazine and Fast Company are among the SEED AWARD's global media partners.

Winners of the Semifinal are expected to join their peers in the global Final in Shenzhen, China, in which one Grand Prize winner and three Talent Prize winners will be selected.

Seedland is also planning to provide further resources and support to the winners of the SEED AWARD, including but not exclusive to technological support, access to finance, startup mentoring, brand name endorsements and other resources in a complete ecology.

About Seedland Group

Founded in Guangzhou in 2006, Seedland is one of China's Top 100 Real Estate Enterprises, and has expanded its business from real estate to many other areas. In the last 13 years, it has been dedicated to the development of various life products and solutions by applying innovative technologies, redefining the concepts of the relationship between people and living space by linking technology with people. As a result, it has grown into a comprehensive company providing whole lifecycle smart life solutions.

Seedland business covers six city clusters that demonstrate the best growth promises. In 25 cities where the company operates, it focuses on customers' individual needs and promotes innovative product ideas. Thanks to the three-in-one service system that combines smart products, data analysis, and life supplements, Seedland satisfies diversified customer needs for home safety, household health, time management, and emotional engagement. While it builds up a nice life experience, Seedland is leading the industry development direction and helps improve home quality in urban areas.

