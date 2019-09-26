Seedo and Namaste Expand Online Marketing and Distribution Partnership to Canada

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seedo Corp.- ("Seedo" or "the Company") (OTCQB: SEDO), an agritech company providing automated growing technologies for home and commercial use, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its online marketing and distribution agreement with Namaste Technologies to the Canadian market. Seedo products are already available on Namaste web properties in parts of Europe and are now launching on the Canadian websites CannMart.com and Namastevapes.ca.

Seedo's innovative offerings are uniquely positioned to meet the specific consumer needs of Canadians. The Cannabis Act, which legalized cannabis in Canada, permits adults to cultivate up to four cannabis plants per household, though some provinces and territories have applied added restrictions on personal cultivation.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Namaste and launch in the Canadian market," said Zohar Levy, CEO of Seedo. "The current legal landscape in Canada provides a natural fit for Seedo's products. We expect Namaste's wide-reach and distribution experience to significantly enhance our growth in this market."

About Seedo

Seedo is an agritech company providing the hemp and agriculture industries with fully automated and controlled indoor growing solutions for home and commercial use. Seedo provides growers with the freedom to cut costs while generating high yields of lab-grade, pesticide-free herbs and vegetables. Seedo's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, turnkey systems enable anyone, from the average consumers to large-scale producers, the ability to grow without prior experience or ample space. The Seedo solution minimizes cultivation costs by delivering maximum daylight illumination, built-in carbon filters and automated air conditioning. Even in the harshest environments or with limited space, cultivators can use Seedo's intelligent technology to harvest the next generation of precision agriculture. For more information, visit http://www.seedo.com, the content of which is not part of this press release.

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Namaste Technologies powers the ultimate online customer experience for medicinal cannabis and related products. Beginning with NamasteMD.com, the company's integrated telemedicine application, Namaste connects medical clients with health care practitioners to more readily issue and renew cannabis prescriptions online. Featuring the first Canadian Medical Sales-Only License, the company's own Cannmart.com is your 'everything cannabis store' offering clients a large variety of strains to fill their prescription needs. Namaste's unique AI engine incorporated in its platforms and related Uppy App, completes Namaste's ecosystem by identifying the right product and pairing to address specific medical cannabis requirements. Namaste also provides vaporizers and accessories across several platforms operating in more than 20 countries. Namaste's global technology addresses local needs in a burgeoning cannabis industry requiring smart solutions. For more information about Namaste, please visit www.Namastetechnologies.com, the content of which is not part of this press release.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. For example, we are using forward looking statements in this release when we discuss the potential of the marketing and distribution agreement with Namaste Technologies Inc., the current legal landscape in Canada, and that we expect Namaste's wide-reach and distribution experience to significantly enhance our growth in this market.. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest Form 10-Q Report filed on August 14, 2019. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Seedo Corp. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

