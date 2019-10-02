Seedo Appoints Jakob Ripshtein, Former President of Aphria, to Advisory Board

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seedo (OTCQB: SEDO), an agritech company providing automated growing technologies for home and commercial use, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Jakob Ripshtein to its Advisory Board. Mr. Ripshtein, former President of Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA), will guide and advise the Company on a variety of strategic matters.

"We are honored to have Mr. Ripshtein join our mission to provide cutting-edge automated growing products to emerging markets," said Zohar Levy, CEO of Seedo. "Mr. Ripshtein's vast industry experience will be a valuable asset to Seedo as we implement our global growth strategy."

"I am very excited to join the advisory board at Seedo and excited to share my expertise. I strongly believe that the platform is a winning solution for home and commercial use," said Mr. Ripshtein.

Prior to joining Seedo, Mr. Ripshtein served as President of Aphria and was instrumental in developing Aphria's business including international expansion through acquisitions and investments, product innovation, and integration of global supply network. Jakob also led the commercial arm of Aphria providing strong strategic leadership and integrated commercial success by delivering on robust marketing plans and business development. Earlier in his career he served as Chief Financial Officer of Diageo North America. In his 10 years with Diageo (LON: DGE), he also served as President of Diageo Canada and held a variety of Finance and Commercial roles in Canada, the United States and England. While serving as President of Diageo Canada, Mr. Ripshtein managed Diageo Canada's overall operations and resources and its continuous drive to delivering great performance.

About Seedo

Seedo is an agri-tech company providing automated growing technologies for home and commercial use. Seedo provides growers with the freedom to cut costs while generating high yields of lab-grade, pesticide-free herbs and vegetables. Seedo's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, turnkey systems enable anyone, from average consumers to large-scale producers, the ability to grow a variety of produce without prior experience or ample space. For more information please visit http://www.seedo.com, the content of which is not part of this press release.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. For example, we are using forward looking statements in this release when we discuss that Mr. Ripshtein's vast industry experience will be a valuable asset to Seedo as we implement our global growth strategy. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest Form 10-Q Report filed on August 14, 2019. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Seedo Corp. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

Contacts:

Seedo Corp.

+972-77-6149333

info@seedo.com

http://www.seedo.com

SOURCE Seedo Corp.