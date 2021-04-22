Seedo Corp. Appoints Dr. Efrat Greenwald As Chief Data Scientist

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seedo Corp. (OTCQB: SEDO), today announced the appointment of Dr. Efrat Greenwald as its Chief Data Scientist, in charge of developing growing protocol IP and analyzing information technology data systems. Dr. Greenwald is a seasoned researcher and data scientist with a PhD in Physics from the Department of Physics of Complex Systems at the Weizmann Institute in Israel.

Dr. Efrat Greenwald

"I am pleased to have found the best individual to build on the ongoing momentum Seedo is experiencing right now," says David Freidenberg, CEO, Seedo Corp. "Dr. Greenwald is an experienced data scientist whose expertise will advance our saffron growing protocols and position the company to expand into vertical farming software development. She is uniquely qualified to lead Seedo's data science division successfully into the future."

Dr. Greenwald focused her academic research on biological systems, developing a stochastic model for algae photosynthesis in bioreactors. She has years of experience working as a data scientist and effectively completing protocols for indoor growing and vertical farming that led to large scale distribution.

"I'm thrilled for the opportunity to lead this exceptional company to the next stage of its strategic goals in vertical farming," says Dr. Efrat Greenwald. "The agricultural world has been trying to keep up with the rapid changes in climate and population growth. Modern computational methods, such as AI, may serve as leverage for precise and clean farming by capturing the many factors and underling mechanism in the growth of a plant. Data driven research can revive the agricultural industry and shift it from a capricious business model to one that is sustainable and reliable. "

About Seedo:

Seedo Corp. (OTC: SEDO) is an aggrotech company that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of agriculture products. Seedo's technology is aimed at transforming the way agriculture is done by offering a responsible and sustainable way to grow crops in a world confronted by environmental challenges and dwindling earth reserves, diminishing water sources and unstable weather conditions.

