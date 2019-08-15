Seedo Partners up With Leading Online Cannabis Retailer, Namaste Technologies, for Marketing and Distribution Across Europe

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Seedo Corp.- "Seedo" (OTCQB: SEDO), an agritech company providing automated growing technologies for home and commercial use, is pleased to announce a marketing and distribution agreement with a global marketplace leader in online cannabis and related product sales, Namaste Technologies Inc. Through this agreement, Namaste will introduce Seedo's home growing device in European markets, including but not limited to, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Germany.

Seedo is a global market leader in the hemp and agriculture industries, developing novel automated growing technologies. The Company's innovative offerings are uniquely positioned to meet consumer needs, and identifying strategic retail branding and distribution partners within Europe is critical. Namaste is focused on consistently redefining the e-commerce experience by providing consumers with the best possible choices of cannabis products available on the market. Namaste has developed a series of dedicated websites, and operates one of the most comprehensive online marketplaces for cannabis products and accessories in the world. Multiple global warehouses allow products to be shipped swiftly, safely and securely to nearly two million satisfied customers.

"Given their extensive distribution experience and wide-reach within the cannabis space, we are excited to work with Namaste," said Seedo CEO Zohar Levy. "We are setting our sights on new market segments and successfully expanding around the world. This relationship will introduce European consumers to our automated growing technology, and will give them the capabilities to grow their own plants – hemp, vegetables, fresh herbs, and flowers – at home."

Seedo recently ramped up retail distribution and branding efforts in the United States, announcing a partnership with leading retail innovation firm OutForm. OutForm will leverage its strategic relationships with the largest retailers across all industries to introduce Seedo with an innovative approach focused on strategic branding to reach U.S. customers.

"This innovative and ground-breaking product is a great addition to Namaste's marketplace," said Meni Morim, Interim CEO at Namaste Technologies. "Our goal is to create the most unique and personalized experience for users seeking innovative devices, and Seedo's home grow unit is ready for European consumers in the hemp space."

About Seedo

Seedo is a market leading, high-tech company providing the hemp and agriculture industries with fully automated and controlled indoor growing solutions for home-grown and commercial hemp, herbs and vegetables. Seedo provides growers with the freedom to cut costs while generating high yields of lab-grade, pesticide-free herbs and vegetables. Seedo's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, turnkey systems enable anyone, from the average consumers to large-scale producers, the ability to grow without prior experience or ample space. The Seedo solution minimizes cultivation costs by delivering maximum daylight illumination, built-in carbon filters, automated air conditioning, and a smart post-harvest drying system to users. Even in the harshest environments or with limited space, cultivators can use Seedo's intelligent technology to harvest the next generation of precision agriculture. For more information, visit http://www.seedo.com, the content of which is not part of this press release.

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Namaste Technologies powers the ultimate online customer experience for medicinal cannabis and related products. Beginning with NamasteMD.com, the company's integrated telemedicine application, Namaste connects medical clients with health care practitioners to more readily issue and renew cannabis prescriptions online. Featuring the first Canadian Medical Sales-Only License, the company's own Cannmart.com is your 'everything cannabis store' offering clients a large variety of strains to fill their prescription needs. Namaste's unique AI engine incorporated in its platforms and related Uppy App, completes Namaste's ecosystem by identifying the right product and pairing to address specific medical cannabis requirements. Namaste also provides vaporizers and accessories across several platforms operating in more than 20 countries. Namaste's global technology addresses local needs in a burgeoning cannabis industry requiring smart solutions. For more information about Namaste, please visit www.Namastetechnologies.com, the content of which is not part of this press release.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. For example, we are using forward looking statements in this release when we discuss the potential of the marketing and distribution agreement with Namaste Technologies Inc., introducing Seedo's home growing device in select markets, successfully expanding around the world, and that OutForm will leverage its strategic relationships to introduce Seedo with an innovative approach focused on strategic branding to reach U.S. customers. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest Form 10-Q Report filed on August 14, 2019. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Seedo Corp. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

