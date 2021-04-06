Seeds Market to grow by $ 21.71 Billion | COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Drivers, Trends, & Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio

The global seeds market is expected to grow by USD 21.71 billion, exhibiting a CAGR of over 6% during 2021-2025, according to Technavio's latest market report. Based on our research, the packaged foods and meats sector witnessed a positive impact due to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also throws light on the pre- and post-impact of COVID-19 on businesses.

The conventional seeds segment will generate maximum revenue in the seeds market, owing to the environmental friendliness of conventional seeds over GM seeds. In terms of geography, APAC will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the availability of largely agricultural land and the high food consumption in the region.

Seeds Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Rising demand for biofuels

Increasing investments in agricultural research

Focus on high yielding varieties leading to growth in demand for GM seeds

In addition, the report identifies the increasing demand for high-quality seeds as a major trend in the seeds market. High-quality seeds exhibit abiotic stress tolerance, insecticide resistance, modified quality pollination control system, and herbicide and disease resistance. They also offer high resistance to pests. This has increased the demand for such seeds among farmers, which is expected to have a positive impact on the market's growth during the forecast period.

Seeds Market: Key Vendor Offerings

BASF SE: The company offers a wide range of vegetable seeds such as carrots, tomatoes, ladies finger, and others.

Bayer AG: The company offers a wide variety of crops and seeds such as Aclonifen, Admire, Adora, Adue, Agenda, and others.

Corteva Inc.: The company offers a wide range of seeds.

Dow Chemical Co.: The company offers field seeds, vegetable seeds, and garden products to farmers. The company also offers cereal ingredients for bakery and pastry industries for large retailers, consumers, and agrifood industries.

KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA: The company offers a wide variety of seeds such as sugarbeet, corn, cereals, winter oilseed rape, sorghum, and others.

Reasons to Buy Seeds Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist seeds market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the seeds market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the seeds market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of seeds market vendors

This report can be personalized according to your business needs.

