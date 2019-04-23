Seeed Fusion Service Launches Free Assembly for 5 PCBs Offer

SHENZHEN, China, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in the epicenter of high-tech design and manufacturing, Seeed Studio has been providing customers from all around the world with quality electronics and mechanical services. To celebrate 10 years since its foundation, the Seeed Fusion service is cutting assembly costs for the Seeed PCB Assembly (PCBA) service.

Free Assembly for 5 PCBs

Over the entire duration of assembling a device, customers have to go through the hassle of sourcing for all the components, purchasing them, and soldering every single one themselves. But no matter how much care and effort is put in, problems and delays always seem to creep in which can lead to serious complications and even missed product releases.

To help engineers avoid the drawn-out process altogether, Seeed began offering the turnkey Seeed Fusion PCBA service. Utilizing the strategic location of Shenzhen where manufacturers and suppliers are readily available, the Seeed Fusion PCBA service is able to rapidly procure all the necessary components, assemble them in Seeed's own facilities and send the complete device to the doorsteps of customers within just a few weeks.

Order quoting and submission for PCBA can be done quickly. The Seeed Fusion online platform is able to instantly generate online PCB quotations using an advanced online BOM reader with direct access to live stock and pricing data from renowned component distributors such as DigiKey and Mouser. To place an order, customers only need to upload their PCB and BOM files and confirm the order. When components are selected from Seeed's major suppliers or from the Seeed Open Parts Library (OPL), the entire PCBA lead time can be reduced to as little as 7 working days. Furthermore, all PCBA orders are entitled to free DHL express shipping.

Now, Seeed is going further by offering everyone free assembly for up to 5 pieces. Pay only for materials and components and Seeed will assemble the boards for free. No assembly cost, no set-up cost, no operation fee. By doing so, Seeed hopes everyone can discover the value and convenience of the turnkey PCB assembly service without being put off by the cost.

For example, you can have your own duino manufactured for just $10 a piece - over 80% off the original PCBA cost.

With 10 years of experience in PCB assembly, supply chain management, and agile manufacturing, Seeed are experts on delivering a complete product, with industry expertise that caters for everyone from makers to professional engineers.

Discover the flexibility and convenience of Seeed's Fusion Turnkey PCBA services now. Just visit our special page https://www.seeedstudio.com/free-assembly-for-5-pcbs.html to get an instant quote. Offer available to all customers once.

