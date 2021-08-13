Seeing Her Dad Point A Gun At Her Mom, Patrice Brantley Now Helps Others Overcome Childhood Traumas

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrice Brantley is an Author, Educator, Licensed Therapist, and Podcaster, who is on a mission to empower others to overcome childhood trauma and heal. At a young age, Patrice Brantley experienced severe trauma through domestic violence in her home. She was six years old when she witnessed her father abuse her mother.

Patrice Brantley

One night, her father in a rage grabbed his gun and decided to shoot her mother. Her father aimed at her mother twice and the first time her father's gun jammed and the second time he pulled the trigger and the gun misfired. This was an extremely traumatic experience for six-year-old Patrice Brantley to watch. This incident caused her to be anxious and hyper vigilant for many years. The trauma of that night influenced her career choices significantly.

After 16 years as a Professional Educator in the Broward and Miami Dade County public school systems, Patrice Brantley decided to do something to help others. As she got to know other kids and families over the years, she came to understand how significant her childhood trauma was. She was exposed to healthy family dynamics, and she began to understand that her trauma was not a textbook case.

She also volunteered with the I Am Ministries of Miami Dade and Broward County and decided to become a licensed therapist and podcaster and has touched the lives of millions inspiring millions to strive to heal from their childhood trauma. Now she is also an author of an Audiobook and Workbook titled: Trauma and Their Cousins . This publication breaks down the following three keys to healing from childhood trauma:

1. Be honest that you have been hurt

2. Seek out the proper help

3. Follow through and walk through the process and know that you're working.

These three steps empower the person seeking healing from childhood trauma to do so. Patrice Brantley wants people to understand that "it doesn't make you weak to seek help to heal." Her motto is: "Be inspired to be yourself and be inspired to empower someone else," Patrice Brantley passionately serves as a Teacher and Community Licensed Mental Health Therapist. Born in Miami, Florida, and committed to helping others, she wants to share her journey to empower and influence the world to heal from childhood trauma. She is empowering millions through her podcast, workbook, and audio book. Her book, Trauma and Their Cousins is available for purchase online at www.PatriceBrantley.com

