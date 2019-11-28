Seeking a way out for Hong Kong

However, as early as June 15, the government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) had decided to postpone amending the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance, which was the trigger of the original protests, and stopped all related work in this regard. The move was supposed to draw an end to the chaos. But sadly, contrary to expectations, the rioters didn't stop. They even escalated the violence, leaving the city long renowned for its peace, in a more dangerous situation.

Meanwhile, some anti-China forces in the West didn't condemn the violent crimes taking place in Hong Kong, but continued to give their backing to the rioters. Just a few days ago, the U.S. Congress passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019, attempting to use "human rights" and "democracy" as a tool to undermine Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, and challenging China's bottom line of the "one country, two systems." This is what lies behind the scene during Hong Kong's months-long suffering of repeated disturbance.

Of course, when Hong Kong is transforming its economy, various problems were likely to emerge, such as land and housing supply and career opportunities for youth. The reasons behind these problems can be found lying deep in a wide range of sectors. Besides complicated historical and social factors, the international situation has also played a role in their emergence and evolvement. To meet the grievances of some Hong Kong people and find a solution to the deep-rooted social conflicts, the regional government must restore social order, and take various measures to improve people's livelihood.

After returning to China, under the principle of "one country, two systems," Hong Kong continued to flourish as a global financial, shipping and trade center, as well as one of the world's freest economies and the most competitive regions. Under the premise of one China, Hong Kong can fully utilize the mainland's huge market and abundant resources to unleash its strengths in finance, trade, business management, tourism, amid other sectors, while China's various international proposals and national strategies, such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the development plan of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, can provide new opportunities to Hong Kong's further growth. Meanwhile, under the framework of the "two systems," Hong Kong is able to retain its institutional characteristics and remain multi-dimensional and inclusive. It is able to continue to be a glamorous international metropolis, while its rule of law, freedoms, human rights, justice and clean government can continue to enjoy worldwide reputation.

Since Hong Kong's return, the city's problems carried over from the past have been gradually addressed under the principle of "one country, two systems." Violence will only lead to a vicious circle of violence. Stopping violence and restoring order, as well as upholding and improving the principle of "one country, two systems" is the only effective solution to Hong Kong's difficult situation.

