Seeking Sister Stories: Erma Bombeck Writers' Workshop Launches Nickie's Prize for Humor Writing

DAYTON, Ohio, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Have a funny story to tell about your sister? Check out "Nickie's Prize for Humor Writing," a new writing competition from the University of Dayton's Erma Bombeck Writers' Workshop.

Up to 20 winning writers will be awarded $300 cash prizes each for previously unpublished, humorous nonfiction of 1,000 words or less about their sisters. Online submissions will be accepted June 15-Aug. 1

All original material will be considered, including pieces that expand on the theme, such as close friends who are like sisters. While material may not have been published in traditional print or digital publications, the judges will consider pieces written in personal blogs or social media posts.

"In the spirit of Erma Bombeck, the tone can be humorous, absurd, even offbeat. We encourage essays from a diversity of authors of all experience levels — from new writers and bloggers to published book authors — that are funny in a smart, not schmaltzy way. Think of this as a humorous spin on The New York Times' popular 'Modern Love' section and share your most amusing story," said Teri Rizvi, founder and director of the Erma Bombeck Writers' Workshop.

The contest is open to writers 18 years and older. The entry fee is $25.

Entries will be blind-judged by a panel of established writers and humorists, with winners announced Oct. 19. For more information about Nickie's Prize, read the "Call for Entries" and "Frequently Asked Questions." Enter the competition here.

Nickie's Prize is named after an aspiring humor writer and beloved sister who died eight weeks after being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2018. The workshop is partnering with Nickie's sister, Marcia Stewart, a West Coast writer and editor, on the competition.

Contact: Teri Rizvi

[email protected]

937-367-2878

SOURCE University of Dayton Erma Bombeck Writers' Workshop