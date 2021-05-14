Seeman Holtz Announces Risk Analysis Service to Assess Individuals, Families, and Businesses' Exposure to Risk

Boca Raton, Fla., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshal Seeman, President of Seeman Holtz, is proud to announce that it has never been easier to schedule a risk analysis. Prospective clients can schedule a risk analysis to assess their exposure to comprehensive risk. Eric Holtz, Executive Vice President of Seeman Holtz, said "Scheduling a risk analysis with the Seeman Holtz team is an easy and effective way to discover areas of exposure you may not realize you have. We have been successfully providing this service to the clients in our property and casualty division for years."

Every individual situation is different. Scheduling a risk analysis with Seeman Holtz allows both clients and Seeman Holtz to better understand the most critical areas of risk and how to create a coverage plan that protects against them. This analysis should be performed annually as exposure to risk changes over time.

When looking at product solutions that match the needs of each client, Seeman Holtz commonly encounters the following areas of risk:

Outliving Retirement Assets

Economic Downturn / Job Loss

Liability

Market Loss

Dying with Dependents

Complex Family Dynamics

Critical Illness Event

Property Loss

Disability

Marshal Seeman said "If you are serious about your financial well-being, schedule a risk assessment today. We're here to help." Those looking to take advantage of a risk analysis with the top experts in their field can visit https://seemanholtz.com.

About Our Company:

Seeman Holtz delivers a team of technical experts through a single source relationship that provides the highest level of client support to individuals and businesses. They offer a comprehensive risk management approach that allows the team to appropriately assess and provide solutions to a vast range of clients for all areas of financial risk.

Contact: Eric Holtz

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty

844.255.6639

[email protected]

SOURCE Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc.

