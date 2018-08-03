Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty Continues Its Rapid Expansion to the Midwest

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of Asenbrenner Insurance Agency, Inc., headquartered in Shawano, WI.

Asenbrenner Insurance Agency has been serving the state of Wisconsin for almost three decades. They offer personal and commercial insurance, from auto and life insurance to employee and worker's compensation, with affordable premiums to work with any budget. Led by John Asenbrenner and his team, Asenbrenner Insurance Agency is one of Wisconsin's fastest growing insurance agencies due to their dedication to customer care and the ability to find the right plan for every need. This acquisition will strengthen Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty's foothold in the Midwest.

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. continues to target high-quality independent agencies for geographic expansion and continued growth throughout the United States. With the addition of Asenbrenner Insurance Agency, Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. will continue to reach new and current clients by helping them protect their most important valuables with not only the right insurance but with the right service for each client.

SHP&C offers:

Homeowner's Policy

Automobile Insurance

Renter's Policy

Private Client

Umbrella Coverage

Commercial and Employee Coverage

Personal Liability Coverage

Employee Benefits

Human Resources

Professional Liability Insurance

Marshal Seeman, President of Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty, stated, "Adding Asenbrenner Insurance Agency will strengthen our existing footprint in the Midwest. With this addition, we are better able to consolidate carrier relationships to provide even better value to our clients." Brett Williams, Vice President, added, "We plan on bringing the Asenbrenner team to work closely with David Anderson, out of our Green Bay offices. This acquisition fits perfectly with our expansion efforts in both commercial and personal lines insurance in the Midwest."

The Seeman Holtz family of companies provides comprehensive financial and insurance advice to clients across the country.

