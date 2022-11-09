Seeq Appoints George Skaryak as Chief Revenue Officer

Experienced enterprise software sales leader joins Seeq to accelerate global growth and customer success

SEATTLE, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeq Corporation, a leader in manufacturing and industrial internet of things advanced analytics software, announced today the appointment of George Skaryak as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), a new member of the Seeq executive leadership team. Skaryak will lead all aspects of the company's go-to-market, sales, and business development, focusing on new revenue opportunities.

George Skaryak joins Seeq as the company's first CRO

"This is an exciting time of growth for Seeq, and we're thrilled to add a sales leader with a proven track record of growing SaaS businesses to bring more value to our customers," says Dr. Lisa Graham, CEO at Seeq. "George's rich background in enterprise sales and passion for hiring and training sales teams will be an invaluable addition to the executive team."

Skaryak brings more than 30 years of experience leading large teams and driving growth across many industries. Previously, Skaryak served as EVP of Worldwide Sales for Cyara, a leading customer experience assurance platform, where he was responsible for sales growth and leadership. Additionally, he has held various sales leadership roles at large and high-growth software companies, including IBM, 41st Parameter, Monster, and MetricStream.

"Seeq has an undeniable product-market fit and an enthusiastic customer base, making this a pivotal time of growth for the company and the ideal time to join," says Skaryak. "I look forward to collaborating with my Seeq colleagues to align sales, partners, customer success, and marketing through a unified approach to further accelerate Seeq's global growth."

Seeq enables companies to address their key initiatives in workforce transition, digital transformation, and sustainability with self-serve advanced analytics that can access and leverage the vast amounts of historically unused data. Engineers and scientists in process manufacturing organizations can rapidly analyze, predict, collaborate, and share insights to accelerate better production outcomes.

Seeq customers include companies in the oil and gas, pharmaceutical, chemical, energy, power and utility, mining, food and beverage, pulp and paper, and other process industries. Investors in Seeq include Insight Ventures, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, Altira Group, Chevron Technology Ventures, and Cisco Investments.

Seeq is available worldwide through a global partner network of system integrators, which provides training and resale support for Seeq in over 40 countries, in addition to its direct sales organization in North America and Europe.

Drawing from his broad industry experience, Skaryak will help further Seeq's revenue growth as its first CRO, advancing the company's mission of empowering manufacturers to optimize business outcomes with advanced analytics. Skaryak holds a B.S. from California Polytechnic State University and is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

To learn more about Seeq, visit seeq.com.

Media Contact

Sydney DeLosh

[email protected]

206-801-9339

About Seeq

Founded in 2013, Seeq publishes software applications for manufacturing organizations to rapidly find and share insights. Oil & gas, pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, utility, renewable energy, and numerous other vertical industries rely on Seeq to improve production outcomes, including yield, margins, quality, and safety. Headquartered in Seattle, Seeq is a privately held virtual company with employees across the United States and sales representation in Asia, Canada, Europe, and South America. To learn more about Seeq visit www.seeq.com.

