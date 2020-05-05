SeerTax, Inc. Launches an Online Corporate Income Tax Service To Help Businesses Save Big on Tax Preparation Costs

Since the IRS enacted the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act , many corporations began experiencing a sharp increase in the cost of tax return preparation. By automating complex tax calculations, SeerTax.com has the capability to bring those costs down by more than 50 percent for companies that report on their international operations. It is also a good solution for accounting firms that struggle to support their clients' complex international tax issues.

SeerTax.com provides accurate calculations using a simple online solution that is easy to use. Simply sign up; upload prior year tax returns; get a fixed fee estimate; sign the contract; and then provide current year data. The returns in SeerTax.com are readily accessible so clients can review them online in real-time.

SeerTax, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tax Technologies, Inc. ("TTI"), a software services provider that has been offering web-based corporate tax solutions to large corporate clients for more than 20 years using its flagship proprietary software, Tax Series. SeerTax.com uses Tax Series to handle complex tax calculations automatically to reduce costs for its corporate clients.

Contact: JD Choi, President, SeerTax, Inc.

Phone: (201) 927-5682

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SeerTax, Inc.

