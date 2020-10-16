See's Candies® Launches Two New Sweets in Preparation for Halloween and Introduces New Ways to Shop

Sour Jelly Beans Trick-or-Treat Pack: Pucker up. We're sweet on Sour Jelly Beans. Perfect for trick-or-treaters, your candy bowl, or creating your own goodie bags to gift, these individually packed candies have a mix of Sour Tangerine, Sour Grape and Sour Apple flavors. A large pack comes with 45 individual bags. Available now at See's Candies Shops or online at a retail price of $8.95 .

Milk Molasses Chips Trick-or-Treat Minis: Scary Good! A fun-sized treat, these molasses honeycomb wafers are covered in smooth milk chocolate. Each box comes with 45 individually wrapped pieces in black and white film just for Halloween. Available now at See's Candies Shops or online at a retail price of $14.95 .

To evolve with their growing customer base, See's Candies has also launched two new contactless shopping options for customers to safely and conveniently enjoy their favorite candies: "Click → Pick → Go!" and a partnership with DoorDash, the nation's leading last-mile logistics platform.

"Our aim is to put a smile on the face of our customers. See's has always made the best candy, and now we're adapting to our customer shopping needs through the use of technology. The safety of our customers and our employees are of the utmost of importance, and we are excited to launch these two new contactless shopping options to make shoppers feel at ease," said Pat Egan, President and CEO of See's Candies.

Customers can visit https://pickup.sees.com to place an order for "Click → Pick → Go!" and head to their local Shop for pick-up. For those wanting their order on-demand, DoorDash is available in over 70 West Coast See's Candies Shops. To order with DoorDash, download the DoorDash app, or go online to www.doordash.com.

All See's Candies Shops are now open. For more information about new products, contactless options, or to find a Shop near you visit Sees.com. Follow See's Candies on Instagram at @SeesCandies.

For almost 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. Only the finest, freshest ingredients are used in making each recipe. American made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service—since 1921. Today, customers can choose from over 100 different candies and chocolates, whether shopping online or visiting one of See's iconic black-and-white checkered shops. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to over 240 shops across America and a flourishing online store. For more information visit https://www.sees.com/.

