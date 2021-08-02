See's Candies® Releases New Dark Salted Caramel Candy Ahead of the Fall Season

"Our team of Candy Experts worked diligently to ensure that each delicious bite of this new piece is the perfect mix of sweet and salty. We're delighted to pronounce that they did that job exceedingly well! We've never made a caramel with sea salt candy before, but have gotten the request from our customers more times than I can count. We can't wait for everyone to get a taste," said Pat Egan, President & CEO.

Dark Salted Caramel is now available for $8.50 while supplies last in shops and online.

The new Dark Salted Caramel is the newest candy available for a Custom Mix box. With more than 100 candies to choose from in the iconic candy counter, customers ability to create a box with all their favorite pieces is just one of the ways See's Candies stands out from its competitors.

"The candy counter is a See's Candies original staple since 1921. I love walking into shops and hearing customers debate and decide which flavors should go into their box or pick out their loved one's favorites for a special occasion. What's really amazing is to see our shop associates remember customers' specific Custom Mix orders. It's inspiring to see that kind of service and that relationship!" said Egan.

Customers also have the ability to curate a Custom Mix box online at sees.com. Since 1995, when See's launched a brand-new website featuring a full-service online store, their ecommerce presence has grown immensely. In 2021, See's was included among the highest rankings in Newsweek's round up of "America's Best Trending Online Shops 2021" within the "Food" category. The company looks forward to delivering sweetness and serving customers with a smile in shops and online for many years to come.

See's is proud to expand their Custom Mix portfolio with the launch of Dark Salted Caramel and urges customers to get a sweet taste of the new product.

About See's Candies

For 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. Only the finest, freshest ingredients are used in making each recipe. American made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service—since 1921. Today, customers can choose from over 100 different candies and chocolates, whether shopping online or visiting one of See's iconic black-and-white checkered shops. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to over 245 shops across America and a flourishing online store. For more information visit https://www.sees.com/

SOURCE See's Candies

Related Links

www.sees.com

