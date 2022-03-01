See's Candies® Releases New Peanut Brittle Piece Amidst 50 Year Anniversary Celebration With Berkshire Hathaway

Mary See, the iconic candy brand's co-founder, developed the recipe for the original Peanut Brittle, using only the finest and freshest ingredients, over 100 years ago. Since 1921, the recipe has remained a constant. Now, See's customers can get a taste of the fan-favorite piece coated in decadent dark chocolate.

"The Dark Peanut Brittle tastes fantastic, and we're very proud that this is our first new candy of our second century. It is a combination of one of Mary's originals, Peanut Brittle, and our signature dark chocolate," said Pat Egan, President & CEO of See's Candies.

The launch of this decadent duo comes just in time for Women's History Month, where See's Candies honors Mary See – a trailblazer in the '20s, paving the way for female founders and laying the foundation for See's longstanding motto: Quality Without Compromise.

"I can't wait to see the delight from customers when See's puts this onto the shelves. Peanut Brittle is one of my all-time favorites and is a hard thing to improve. But, with this delicious dark chocolate, I know it will be a hit," said Warren Buffett, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway.

See's devotion to great products and customer service has remained a constant throughout its first century. Peanut Brittle is a classic example of See's dedication to simple and quality ingredients and another testament to Mary's brilliant recipes. The nutty, buttery treat has been a favorite of Mr. Buffett since See's joined the Berkshire Hathaway family fifty years ago, so it is fitting that the newest See's offering connects all the way back to its founder and one of its biggest fans.

See's Candies is proud to continue innovating while staying true to their roots and encourages customers to get a sweet taste of their newest offering while they can.

A 4 oz. box of Dark Peanut Brittle is now available for $9.50 while supplies last in shops and online.

About See's Candies

For over 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. Only the finest, freshest ingredients are used in making each recipe. American made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service—since 1921. Today, customers can choose from over 100 different candies and chocolates, whether shopping online or visiting one of See's iconic black-and-white checkered shops. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to over 250 shops across America and a flourishing online store. For more information visit https://www.sees.com/.

SOURCE See's Candies