See's Candies® Releases New Peanut Butter Candy & Two Exclusive Collectible Items

"Releasing a new piece each month for our customers has been incredibly rewarding. We've received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback for the new candies and are looking forward to hearing customers' thoughts on this piece. It has quite a resemblance to a previous fan favorite, and we know peanut butter fans will love to try these bites. Our June new products will also be great gifts for Father's Day," said Pat Egan, President & CEO.

Peanut Butter Bites are now available for $9.50 while supplies last in shops and online.

As a nod to the brand's rich history, See's Candies has released a limited-edition, numbered collectible truck as part of their vintage Centennial series. This exclusive replica of See's delivery trucks from the 1920s and '30s celebrates See's early adoption of in-home delivery services: a remarkable innovation at the time.

In 1928, See's delivery service started in Los Angeles, California when Hugh Fry, a shipping clerk, would don a chauffeur's uniform and hop on a customized Harley to deliver See's around town. Customers included many Hollywood celebrities and movie stars!

The little cottage with lace curtains built over the Harley's sidecar would turn heads as Hugh cruised down Pico or Santa Monica Boulevard. And it looked impressive parked at the curb as Hugh strode to the door of the lucky starlet's bungalow – carrying a red velvet, heart-shaped box of See's handmade chocolates.

"Mail-order services for See's customers have evolved over the years, but the intent remains the same: create a memorable customer experience. Our home delivery services during the company's early years are particularly iconic, and were extremely innovative for the time, which is why we wanted to create a tangible collector's item commemorating this piece of our history," said Egan.

The Centennial Limited Edition Graham Brother's Delivery Truck is now available for $35.00 while supplies last in shops and online.

Like the collectible truck, the Centennial Retro Keepsake Tin is a nod to See's early adoption of innovation, when the candy company became one of the ﬁrst retailers to offer in-home delivery. Each tin of the year-long series includes a unique story about See's history. This tin's story shares fascinating information on the delivery services and highlights how the company has managed to remain a modern classic.

The commemorative tin is the perfect item to celebrate a special occasion, like Father's Day, which is just around the corner. It is decorated with vintage photos of See's trucks and includes Milk Chocolate Seegars, Dark California Brittle, and more. See's iconic Seegars may look like the real thing, but these unique treats are made entirely of See's milk chocolate. Each comes wrapped with brown foil for an authentic look, complete with a Seegar band.

The Centennial Retro Keepsake Tin is now available for $29.50 while supplies last in shops and online.

See's Candies invites its customers, both longtime and new, to help celebrate their Centennial year by trying their new sweets and purchasing a See's delivery truck collectible. Quantities are extremely limited so brand fans are encouraged to grab one while they can. In addition, as a celebration of the company's long-standing roots, the location of the first See's shop in Los Angeles, California has officially been marked as a historical cultural monument with a new sign that was just unveiled.

About See's Candies

For 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. Only the finest, freshest ingredients are used in making each recipe. American made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service—since 1921. Today, customers can choose from over 100 different candies and chocolates, whether shopping online or visiting one of See's iconic black-and-white checkered shops. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to over 250 shops across America and a flourishing online store. For more information visit https://www.sees.com/.

