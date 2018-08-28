SeeThruEquity Initiates Coverage on Sugarmade, Inc.

MONROVIA, California, September 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTC: SGMD), one of the largest publicly traded hydroponics supply companies, today announced SeeThruEquity has initiated coverage on the Company with a price target of $0.30, with the reporting adding, "Sugarmade appears well-positioned to target the large and growing opportunity to supply hydroponics equipment and supplies to the legal cultivation market in the United States through its master marketing agreement with BizRight."

Jimmy Chan, CEO of Sugarmade commented, "Having Sugarmade highlighted by SeeThruEquity is important to this management team. Over the past two years, Sugarmade has almost completely restructured. We have entered one of the fast growing sectors of the American economy, reduced debt levels, added a significant number of personnel, moved our headquarters, and most importantly, positioned our Company for substantial growth. Based on our growth rates, we now believe our $30 million revenue guidance for next year is very conservative. We welcome SeeThruEquity's research coverage and look forward to supplying its analyst a steady stream of news on high quality developments regarding our progress.

SeeThruEquity analysts have placed a price target on Sugarmade common shares at $0.30, which represents a potential upside of 130.8% from the recent price of $0.13 on September 3, 2018. In the report, the firm further outlines expectations for the market in the 29 US states where regulations and laws have been relaxed. The outlook is impressive with the market expected to grow from $9.2 billion in 2017 to $47.3 billion by 2027. The report can be viewed at http://www.seethruequity.com.

Mr. Chan continued, "We share SeeThruEquity's view of our chosen marketplace. We see continued growth in the states that have already opened up to legalization and additional growth as the remaining states and Europe relax regulations."

For inquiries please contact Jimmy Chan at (888)982-1628 or info@Sugarmade.com.

