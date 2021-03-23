SEG EVOLVE Learning Program Adopts Schlumberger Data and Petrotechnical Solutions Enabled by the DELFI Cognitive E&P Environment, Adds New Carbon-Capture Workflows

TULSA, Okla., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) is launching EVOLVE for 2021 with best-in-class technology support from major new partners, enabling the premier cloud-based geoscience and engineering learning program to achieve a higher level of excellence.

This year's participants in the global multidisciplinary program will benefit from access to data and petrotechnical solutions enabled by the DELFI* cognitive E&P environment. This includes the GAIA* data discovery and marketplace platform and the DELFI Petrotechnical Suite, which are digital solutions that. enhance data integration and analyses to improve decision making.

"EVOLVE is a unique and differentiating program for our Society," said SEG President Maurice Nessim. "There is no better program for preparing students to work effectively in multidisciplinary asset teams in the energy sector. This is as close to the real thing as it gets."

EVOLVE, entering its fourth year of full operation, is a five-month virtual internship during which geoscience and engineering students working on real-world data sets to identify the best investment opportunities in their assigned geographic areas. Currently, there are 17 teams comprised of 130 students from 22 universities in 15 countries this year.

In addition to the bold move to the GAIA platform and DELFI Petrotechnical Suite, EVOLVE 2021 will break new ground by incorporating carbon-capture workflows, helping prepare students for a wider range of possible career opportunities in today's changing world. This year for the first time the program will also include prestack data, allowing certain teams to undertake bright spot and AVO analyses to better understand how quantitative analyses can be used to refine geologic models. With support of highly experienced mentors and using industry-leading analysis software such as the Petrel* E&P software platform, each team conducts its assessments in a business-like manner, meeting regularly to prepare and then deliver presentations to management. Students and early professional work collaboratively using a wide range of geology, seismic, wireline, and engineering data from basins around the world, delivered through and in many cases analyzed within the cloud.

"As the world's leading provider of technology to the global energy industry, Schlumberger welcomes the opportunity to inspire the next generation," said Trygve Randen, Director Digital Subsurface Solutions, Schlumberger. "We are pleased to support the SEG educational program and provide access to domain expertise and cloud-based solutions. This access will enhance the learning of program participants, and help to prepare the industry's next generation of domain experts."

EVOLVE 2021 sponsorship includes leadership gifts from Mike Forrest and Arthur Cheng as well as in-kind support from industry stakeholders including Schlumberger, IHS Markit, Rose & Associates, and ENVERUS.

