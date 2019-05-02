Segall Bryant & Hamill Introduces The Workplace Equality Fund

CHICAGO, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Segall Bryant & Hamill (SBH) announced today that it is now offering the Workplace Equality Fund (WEQRX) within its mutual fund lineup. The Fund provides investors with the opportunity to own publicly traded shares of corporations doing business in the U.S. with progressive workplace policies that treat all employees equally–-regardless of sexual orientation, gender, ethnicity, religion and other preferences.

"The Workplace Equality Fund is a timely new offering that allows all investors to access companies that embrace equality principles as a foundation of their human talent strategy," said John Roberts, a portfolio manager for the Fund. Companies included in the Workplace Equality Fund exhibit strong Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices and are included in SBH's Workplace Equality Screen. The Fund's portfolio management team considers a candidate company's ESG and workplace equality practices, in addition to its inclusionary hiring and promotion policies, because it believes these traits can enhance a company's growth trajectory, long-term financial success and ability to pay a dividend.

"We are excited to offer this Fund to investors, as it reflects the values of equality, diversity and inclusion that we espouse here at SBH," said Phil Hildebrandt, the firm's CEO. "Based on SBH's experience managing these types of portfolios over the past several decades, we know this approach is desired by many of our clients and advisor relationships."

The Fund is available in both retail (WEQRX) and institutional (WEQIX) share classes. For more information, visit sbhfunds.com.

About Segall Bryant & Hamill

Segall Bryant & Hamill (SBH) is an independent investment firm headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Denver, St. Louis, Philadelphia, and Naples, Florida. The firm was established in 1994 and had over $19 billion in assets under management as of 3/31/19. SBH offers a range of investment strategies and customized solutions for institutional and wealth management clients through investment vehicles including mutual funds and separate accounts. These strategies include domestic, international, and global equity, fixed income, and alternatives. For more information, please visit www.sbhic.com and www.sbhfunds.com.

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, which contains this and other important information about the Fund, please call (800) 392-2673 or visit www.sbhfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The Segall Bryant & Hamill Workplace Equality Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation.

The Segall Bryant & Hamill Workplace Equality Fund is distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security or any other product or service by Segall Bryant & Hamill.

SOURCE Segall Bryant & Hamill

