Segall Bryant & Hamill Municipal Opportunities Fund Earns Best-In-Class Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award

"We are very proud to receive this honor and pleased that Lipper has recognized the performance of the Segall Bryant & Hamill Municipal Opportunities Fund particularly during this most recent period of unprecedented market volatility" said Philip Hildebrandt, CEO of Segall Bryant & Hamill. "We believe this award recognizes our ability to deliver consistent investment results across market cycles and affirms our commitment to strengthening the financial future of our clients and shareholders."

The Segall Bryant & Hamill Municipal Opportunities Fund, which seeks income exempt from federal income taxes, recently celebrated its fifth anniversary. Visit https://www.sbhic.com/media-center/videos/municipal-opportunity-five-year-anniversary/ to learn more about the Fund.

About Segall Bryant & Hamill

Established in 1994, Segall Bryant & Hamill is an investment firm headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Denver, St. Louis, Philadelphia, and Naples, Florida. SBH offers a range of investment strategies and customized solutions for institutional, advisor, and wealth management clients, including domestic, international, and global equity, fixed income, and alternatives. For more information, please visit http://www.sbhic.com or www.sbhfunds.com.

SBH is a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial, an independent Canadian investment firm.

About Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. They are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60, and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com.

Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper. The Lipper Fund Awards Methodology: The merit of the winners is based on objective, quantitative criteria. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on our Lipper Leaders Rating for Consistent Return. Individual classifications of three, five, and 10-year periods, as well as fund families with high average scores for the three-year period, are also recognized. The awards are based on Refinitiv Lipper's proven proprietary methodology, which can be viewed here: Methodology | Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards.

SBH did not pay for participation in this ranking.

Please consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus that contains this and other information about the Fund is available by calling (800) 392-2673 or visiting www.sbhfunds.com and should be read carefully before investing. The funds of the Segall Bryant & Hamill Trust are distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC. (Member FINRA). SBH and CI Financial are not affiliated with Ultimus Fund Distributors.

Important Risk Information: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. An investment in the Funds involves risks, including possible loss of principal. The principal risks of investing in Funds include extension risk, indirect foreign exposure risk, market risk, portfolio management risk, and prepayment risk. The market value of a security or instrument may decline due to general market conditions that are not specifically related to a particular company, such as real or perceived adverse economic conditions, changes in the general outlook for corporate earnings, changes in interest or currency rates or adverse investor sentiment generally. Municipal Securities Risk: Municipal bond fund income may be subject to state and local income taxes and the alternative minimum tax. Capital gains, if any, will be subject to capital gains tax. Investments in municipal bonds are subject to interest rate risk, or the risk that the bonds will decline in value because of changes in market interest rates. Municipal bonds are also subject to call risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, below investment grade securities risk, and interest rate futures risk.

