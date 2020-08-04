Segall Bryant & Hamill Named to Financial Times 300 Top RIAs List

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Segall Bryant & Hamill is pleased to announce that it has been named to the 2020 edition of the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers. The list recognizes top independent RIA firms from across the U.S. Firms are assessed based on desirable traits for investors including their expertise, years of experience, industry certifications (e.g., CFP®, CFA®) and compliance records.

"We are honored to be recognized for our over 25 years of helping clients meet their financial goals as part of the 2020 Financial Times 300 Top RIAs," said Philip Hildebrandt, Chief Executive Officer. "We believe this recognition as one of the nation's top RIAs is a result of our dedication to proprietary investment research, our experienced investment professionals and a solutions-based approach to portfolio management," commented Mr. Hildebrandt.

Firms cannot be nominated and make their own case to join this list. This list was produced independently by Ignites Research, a division of Money-Media, Inc., on behalf of the Financial Times. RIA firms applied for consideration, having met a minimum set of criteria, and were then graded on six factors: assets under management (AUM); AUM growth rate; years in existence; advanced industry credentials of the firm's advisers; online accessibility; and compliance records.

About Segall Bryant & Hamill

Segall Bryant & Hamill (SBH) is an independent investment firm headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Denver, St. Louis, Philadelphia, and Naples, Florida. The firm was established in 1994 and had approximately $19.8 billion* in assets under management/assets under advisement as of June 30, 2020. SBH offers a range of investment strategies and customized solutions for institutional and wealth management clients, including domestic, international, and global equity; fixed income; and alternatives. For more information, please visit www.sbhic.com or sbhfunds.com.

* Model UMA ­assets of approximately $196 million are included in the AUA portion of the AUM/AUA total as of June 30, 2020.

Segall Bryant & Hamill did not pay to be included in this ranking. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security or any other product or service by Segall Bryant & Hamill. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

